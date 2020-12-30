Incoming Douglas fire chief Jolivette gets COVID-19 vaccine

Roderick Jolivette’s COVID-19 Vaccination Record is on the wall at the Manchester Fire Department where he currently serves as fire chief. Jolivette was chosen by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners earlier this month as the new fire chief for the Douglas County Fire Department pending a background check.

 Special to the Sentinel

Manchester Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette — who was approved earlier this month as Douglas County’s new fire chief pending a background check — received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Jolivette said it’s important as a leader to let the personnel know he has faith in the science community. Jolivette said he is all about community risk reduction initiatives, and feels that this COVID-19 vaccination will support a “resilient community.”

Jolivette said, “We will bounce back stronger than ever.” He added that he understands the following facts:

• The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is a vaccine and may prevent you from getting COVID-19.

• There is no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

• Talk to the vaccination provider if you have questions.

• It is your choice to receive the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

• The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is administered as a 2-dose series, 1 month apart, into the muscle.

• The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may not protect everyone.