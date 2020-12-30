Incoming Douglas fire chief Jolivette gets COVID-19 vaccine

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
Manchester Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette — who was approved earlier this month as Douglas County’s new fire chief pending a background check — received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
Jolivette said it’s important as a leader to let the personnel know he has faith in the science community. Jolivette said he is all about community risk reduction initiatives, and feels that this COVID-19 vaccination will support a “resilient community.”
Jolivette said, “We will bounce back stronger than ever.” He added that he understands the following facts:
• The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is a vaccine and may prevent you from getting COVID-19.
• There is no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccine to prevent COVID-19.
• Talk to the vaccination provider if you have questions.
• It is your choice to receive the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.
• The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is administered as a 2-dose series, 1 month apart, into the muscle.
• The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine may not protect everyone.
