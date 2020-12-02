Probate Judge-elect Christina Peterson asked the Board of Commissioners to bump up her salary and budget as she is set to take office next month.
Peterson spoke during Tuesday’s BOC meeting about increasing her budget and salary because she has a law degree.
Outgoing Probate Judge Hal Hamrick didn’t seek re-election after a long tenure in the office. Hamrick does not have a law degree.
Peterson defeated local attorney Leonard Danley in the Democratic primary in June to win the probate judgeship with no Republicans on the ballot in November.
Peterson pointed out during the virtual meeting Tuesday that some current judges in the county got top salaries when they first took office.
“I’m not asking for a favor, I just want you all to continue to be fair,” Peterson told the BOC.
Commissioner Henry Mitchell said that state law allows a probate judge with Peterson’s credentials of a law degree and at least seven years in practice to make a top salary of $175,000 per year.
Mitchell said the proposed budget has Peterson at around $130,000, which is $33,499.02 more than the $96,500.98 Hamrick is making in his final year in the position.
Mitchell said that the state sets the salary requirement for the position.
“The public has to understand that it is nothing that we made up,” Mitchell said.
According to its website, the probate court establishes the validity of wills, documents the administration of estates, appoints a guardian when none has been established while maintaining birth certificates, marriage licenses, death certificates and issues gun permits among its duties.
“I think she is well-deserving of the top money, but has has to realize that we can’t afford it,” Mitchell said of Peterson’s request for the $175,000 salary. “Nothing against the new judge but we are in the middle of a pandemic. We realize that it will be a different layout with her office. It is a different structure now. She won, and the people have spoken. It is different layout when you put an attorney in that position.”
Peterson told the board that her office will operate differently and the increase in funds will help her do her job. She had originally asked for four full-time employees and a part-time a ssistant.
“I don’t want to disrupt the public, I want this to be planned out,” Peterson said. “I will have to have jury trials, which was not a current function of the court. This is amongst other functions that will be increased.”
Commissioner Ann Jones Guider said she was in favor of a salary increase but not top-of-line for the position.
“I want to raise it some, but not where she wants it,” Guider said. “She gets some fees. We know things are changing.”
