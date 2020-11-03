Three incumbent legislators representing parts of Douglas County will all return to Atlanta for new two-year terms after sweeping their races Tuesday.
In what was perhaps the most hotly contested race involving an incumbent, state Rep. Micah Gravely, R-Douglasville, handily defeated his Democratic challenger, Angela Mayfield. Gravley got 17,501 votes (62.34%) to Mayfield's 10,571 votes (37.66%) in the district that covers parts of Douglas and Paulding counties. Mayfield claimed to have raised over $100,000 and ran television ads in the days leading up the contest attacking Gravley.
In House District 66, Democratic incumbent Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville, won with 66.45% of the vote (18,790 votes) to Republican challenger Jason Jones' 9,486 votes (33.55%). House District 66 is also comprised of parts of Douglas and Paulding counties.
And in state Senate District 30, incumbent Sen. Mike Dugan won reelection Tuesday in his race against Democratic challenger Montenia Edwards.
Dugan carried the race with 55,716 votes (67.4%) against Edwards’ 26,847 votes (32.5%).
In Carroll County, Dugan received 32,695 votes against Edwards’ 13,503 ballots. In neighboring Douglas County, Dugan received 61.7% versus Edwards’ 38.2% of the votes.
Meanwhile, in Paulding County, Dugan had 11,190 votes compared to Edwards’ 6,026, with all of the five precincts complete as of 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.