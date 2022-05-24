Incumbents appeared to be on their way to big wins in local races Tuesday.
Superior Court Judge Cynthia C. Adams and Solicitor General Sonya Compton both held commanding leads with a majority of precincts counted.
With 64% of precincts reporting, Adams had 71.4% of the vote against local attorney Corey Martin in a nonpartisan race decided Tuesday. Adams declared victory early in the evening with the win in hand.
“I would like to thank the citizens of Douglas County for another four years on the bench,” Adams said. “I look forward to continuing the work that we’ve already started moving cases, presiding over our accountability court, mental health court, and all the other great programs that I’m looking forward to working on. Thank you Douglas County for your confidence in me.”
Compton had 76.08% of the vote in her Democratic primary race against former assistant solicitor Tamara Oyinloye. Compton will win another four years with no Republicans qualifying.
In County Commission District 1, incumbent Henry Mitchell had 78.04% of the vote with 66.67% of precincts reporting in the Democratic primary to Barney Young Jr.’s 21.96%. Mitchell will move on to the November general election to face Republican Elizabeth Bennett, who ran unopposed in her primary.
In County Commission District 4, Democrats Dominique Conteh (39.01%) and Yvonne Shaw (38.13%) appear to be headed for a June 21 runoff after rising to the top of a three-person race that also included Tony Montcalm (22.86%). The Democratic primary winner will move on to the November general election against Republican Mark Alcarez, who ran unopposed in his primary. The District 4 seat is open this year with Republican incumbent Ann Jones Guider not seeking another term.
Three of the seven state legislative seats covering parts of Douglas County were competitive Tuesday.
In Senate District 35, incumbent Democratic state Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, led big late Tuesday with 71.50% of the vote in a four-candidate field. The winner of the Democratic primary will take the seat since no Republicans qualified.
In House District 61, incumbent Democratic state Rep. Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, was just below the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff late Tuesday against three other Democrats. The winner of the primary will win the seat since no Republicans qualified.
In the open House District 64 seat, Kimberly New held an 11-point lead in the Republican primary over Shane Miller with 50% of precincts reporting late Tuesday. The winner will move on to face the winner of the Democratic primary where Montenia Edwards led a field of three by 40 points late in the evening.
Douglas will be split into two U.S. congress seats under redistricting.
In District 3, incumbent U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson had 82.75% of the vote in the Republican primary and will move on to face Democrat Val Almonord in November.
In District 13, incumbent U.S. Rep. David Scott led the Democratic primary with 66.96% of the vote late Tuesday and will move on to November to face the Republican primary winner where Caesar Gonzales held a solid lead Tuesday.
