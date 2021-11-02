All four incumbent Douglasville City Council members on the ballot this year won new four-year terms on Tuesday, and voters in the city overwhelmingly approved a bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park.
City council seats are nonpartisan. All election results are from the county and are unofficial.
Ward 1 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller got 198 votes (72%) to defeat challenger William Golden, who got 78 votes (28%) for the seat that includes Arbor Station.
Ward 2, Post 1 Councilwoman Nycole Miller held off a challenge from Shay Johnson for the seat that covers much of downtown, with Miller collecting 322 votes (55%) to Johnson's 259 (45%).
In Ward 3, Post 1, Councilwoman Lashun Burr Danley received 522 votes (74%) to defeat challenger Marvin Davis, who got 180 votes (26%), for the seat that covers the city's north side.
And in Ward 3, Post 2, Councilman Sam Davis got 461 votes (65%) to defeat challengers John Rogers (130 votes, 19%) and Charles Lollar (113, 16%).
City voters also approved a $25 million bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park, with 1,507 yes votes (67%) and 742 (33%) no votes.
Check back Wednesday for more including reaction from the candidates.
