By RON DANIEL AND DERRICK MAHONE
All four incumbent Douglasville City Council members on the ballot this year won new four-year terms on Tuesday, and voters in the city overwhelmingly approved a bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park.
City council seats are nonpartisan. All election results are from the Douglas County Board of Elections and are unofficial until they are certified, a process set to take place Friday.
Ward 1 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller received 198 votes (72%) to defeat challenger William Golden, who got 78 votes (28%) for the seat that includes Arbor Station.
Golden went after Miller on Facebook on issues from crime to development. Miller said Wednesday voters in Ward 1 chose his optimistic view of the direction the city is heading.
“I can’t sufficiently express my gratitude to the residents of Ward 1 for supporting my candidacy for reelection,” Miller said. “The vast majority of voters chose hope and optimism over fear and anger. The fact that all of the current sitting members of council who were up for reelection are being returned to their seats tells us that we are heading in the right direction and all of us are committed to continuing the progress that we’re making in moving Douglasville into a better future.”
Ward 2, Post 1 Councilwoman Nycole Miller held off a challenge from Shay Johnson for the seat that covers much of downtown, with Miller collecting 322 votes (55%) to Johnson’s 259 (45%).
In Ward 3, Post 1, Councilwoman Lashun Burr Danley received 522 votes (74%) to defeat challenger Marvin Davis, who got 180 votes (26%), for the seat that covers the city’s north side.
Davis said, “Congratulations to my opponent.”
He continued: “I worked hard to get the people out to vote on the issues but the north side citizens spoke and decided to keep the same leadership from (the) past 13 years. The north side of Douglasville has many problems that have never been addressed such as economic development. I hope the current administration addresses issues I see and many concerns citizens addressed in the community as I campaign. I’m not going away, I will continue to hold them accountable.”
And in Ward 3, Post 2, Councilman Sam Davis got 461 votes (65%) to defeat challengers John Rogers (130 votes, 19%) and Charles Lollar (113 votes, 16%).
“We are one,” Sam Davis said. “The north side is a new rising community. Winning it was great because I’m a homegrown resident. May the work I’ve done speak for me. I took it to the street and went knocking on doors. Having those forums was great but you have to take it to the people. Signs don’t win campaigns.”
City voters also approved a $25 million bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park, with 1,507 yes votes (67%) and 742 (33%) no votes.
Improvements will include synthetic turf on playing fields, a new swimming pool, splash pad, restroom building and pavilion areas, as well as other phases for gymnasium, community center and senior center.
“I’m pleased to see it pass,” Davis said. “Number One, the park was named in honor of my father. (I’m) pleased to see it will be brought up to standard. It has been forgotten for so many years. I’m overwhelmed as the people went out and spoke up for it.”
VILLA RICA: McCoy defeats Young, Cater holds off Conteh
One Villa Rica council member was unseated, while another edged a narrow victory as voters in Carroll and Douglas counties turned out on Tuesday for municipal elections.
Incumbent Ward 4 Council Member Michael Young was defeated by political newcomer Ann McCoy, according to unofficial results from the elections offices in both counties. McCoy took 57.7% of the 367 total votes cast in both counties, a margin of 57 ballots.
Meanwhile, longtime Council Member Danny Carter defeated challenger Dominique Conteh by only three votes, capturing 50.6% of the 227 votes cast in both counties for the Ward 5 seat.
Incumbent Council Member Leslie McPherson took 76% of the vote to be re-elected for another term representing Ward 3, located solely in Carroll County, defeating her challenger, newcomer Afoma Eguh Okafor.
This was McCoy’s first foray into politics. She defeated Young, who was seeking a full term for the Ward 4 seat he won in a special election in 2019, filling the remaining council term of now Mayor Gil McDougal.
“I am very thankful for the people who have supported me throughout this; I hope I don’t let them down,” McCoy said Tuesday night. “I am so thankful they got out and voted, and obviously the people have spoken.”
Young said that he was thankful for the support he had received and offered congratulations to McCoy. He added that he wished her well because there were “a lot of changes” in store for Villa Rica in the coming months.
Carter is now on his way to his fifth term on the council with his narrow defeat of Conteh, who received 49.3% of the combined Carroll-Douglas vote for the Ward 5 seat.
Villa Rica voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved allowing the city council to permit the package sales of alcohol in the city.
Voters in both the Carroll and Douglas county portions of the city approved the ballot referendum by 78.6% of the combined vote, with 839 ballots in favor and 304 against, according to unofficial results from the elections offices in both counties.
Villa Rican Editor Ken Denney contributed to this report.
