ATLANTA — Environmental and solar industry advocates asked Georgia energy regulators Thursday to reduce the upper limit on profits Georgia Power will be allowed to earn and force the utility to pursue solar energy more aggressively.

Georgia Power’s so-called “earnings band” and how to implement two of the utility’s solar power programs were the only issues left unresolved by an agreement on a proposed rate increase the utility reached Wednesday with the state Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Public Interest Advocacy Staff.

