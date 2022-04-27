State Rep. Micah Gravley R-Douglasville, who did not seek re-election, will retire from the Georgia House of Representative at the end of the year to pursue other opportunities.
Gravley’s District 67 was changed to District 64 as a result of redistricting.
“I was told I could run successfully and possibly even unchallenged,” he said. “I’ll miss it, but I knew it was time.”
Gravley said his decision to retire was three-pronged.
“My daughters are getting older,” he said. “I started realizing I wanted to spend more time with them. And I agree with term limits at the state and the federal level, and I felt like I had 10 productive years in the House. And then in March of 2020, I was asked to become a part of a company.”
Gravley, who spoke by phone, said in addition to more family time he will dedicate his efforts to a start-up business Talitrix, as vice president of business development.
Talitrix is an Alpharetta-based software provider that replaces the ankle-monitor system and puts in place a real-time tracking system using GPS with an app and wristband that looks like a smart watch while offering “a tremendous cost savings to municipal and county governments who use it.” Talitrix strives to end the stigma that comes with the existing system of monitoring, he said.
“Our motto is to end recidivism,” he said.
Gravley said Talitrix is growing nationwide and even outside the U.S.
In November of 2012, Gravley was elected to the Georgia General Assembly from the 67th House District, which includes portions of Douglas and Paulding counties.
Gravley, whose career in the Legislature spanned a decade, has seen some peaks and valleys along the way to enacting some significant legislation.
“There’s always a battle before the blessing. And I had to go through multiple battles before we received a lot of the blessings we did during those 10 years, as with cannabis oil and the firefighter-cancer [bill], but we continued to fight,” he said.
Gravley said he learned along the way not to use social media to rant about the opposition to some proposed legislation, but instead to understand that people may need time to understand an issue.
“My job is to continue to fight for constituents and to continue to educate and gain support for the initiatives or the measures that we’re pushing forward — and I think I did that successfully,” he said.
Additionally, in March of 2020, the session was interrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and sent Gravley and all his colleagues home, to finish-up the session by phone and/or online, and to wait to see what the ‘new normal’ would be.
“No one had ever been in a situation like that” he said. “And we were faced with hundreds and hundreds of emails asking us ‘what’s going to happen’ and it was a variety of some asking for assistance and others that were saying ‘stay out of our lives’ and it went into the thousands of unemployment claims.”
On their return to a special session, lawmakers also cut their pay as another show of support for what people were going through, Gravley said.
“And a lot of people appreciated that; I got a lot of emails of thanks and support from folks letting me know that they saw that we were trying to do what we could and willing to endure the hardships of some of these other families,” he said.
Notable is his work on passing medical cannabis oil legislation with former State Rep. Allen Peake. And later he carried the ball into the end zone with another bill to establish an infrastructure to obtain the THC oil in Georgia.
The process to establish that infrastructure has since been mired in bureaucracy and other issues and has left some scratching their heads.
"I'm at a loss on that," House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, remarked at the close of the 2022 session. "How long are these people going to have to wait?"
In 2015, Gravley was selected to serve as a deputy whip for the House Majority Caucus, and in 2019, he was elected to serve as vice chairman of the caucus.
In 2016, Gravley was named Legislator of the Year by the Georgia Fire Chiefs and Fire Fighters Association and he was named the 2016 Legislative Champion by the International Association of Fire Fighters for his work on legislation to provide coverage and benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer in the line of duty.
Notable legislation during his 10-year span includes, SB 176; Medical Identity Fraud Act of Georgia – Sponsor 2013, HB 449; E-911 Protection Act of Georgia – Sponsor 2014, HB 826; Student Protection Act, Zero Tolerance Repeal, Co-Sponsor 2014, HB 1; Haleigh’s Hope Act of Georgia, Medical Cannabis, Co-Sponsor 2015, HB 146; Firefighter Cancer Act, Sponsor 2017, Hope Act HB324, Sponsor 2019.
And Gravley said he was pleased overall with his last rodeo under the Gold Dome.
“This session was great. It was kind of surreal; it happened very, very fast, I tried to take in as much as I could,” he said.
“I was able to get my ‘Giving the Gift of Life Act’, HB 275 passed, a living donor-organ tax deduction,” he said. “And I was named co-chairman to the Georgia-Israel caucus and we’ll be looking at a trip to Israel to strengthen the relationship between Georgia and Israel.”
He was recently named the 2021 legislator of the year by the state’s firefighters and the Georgia Pharmacy Association.
Gravley also asked that it be noted that local media had given him fair and balanced coverage over the years, singling out Douglas County Sentinel Editor Ron Daniel, Reporter Richard Grant, and Jolee Parker Kitchen in Paulding County at the Dallas New Era.
Gravley also noted the mental health bill, the tax cut, and constitutional carry among highlights from this year’s session.
Two of Gravley’s daughters play competitive softball and he devotes some of his time to coaching and he cited one other highlight to his last session.
“So, I was able to honor EC Bullets fastpitch softball, the oldest fast-pitch softball organization in the state, so it was very fitting for them to be honored,” he said.
Gravley is a 1997 graduate of Emmanuel College, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies with concentrations in business, history and biblical studies.
He and wife Heather have three daughters, Hope Elizabeth, Bella Faith and Abigail Jane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.