The City of Douglasville has been busy this week putting the finishing touches on the new Town Green and GreyStone Amphitheater ahead of the grand-opening festivities planned for Saturday.

Gladys Knight, known as the “Empress of Soul,” is expected to perform before a capacity crowd of around 4,000 Saturday evening after a grand-opening program at the amphitheater. Tickets for the free show were all taken within an hour of being released online last month.