The City of Douglasville has been busy this week putting the finishing touches on the new Town Green and GreyStone Amphitheater ahead of the grand-opening festivities planned for Saturday.
Gladys Knight, known as the “Empress of Soul,” is expected to perform before a capacity crowd of around 4,000 Saturday evening after a grand-opening program at the amphitheater. Tickets for the free show were all taken within an hour of being released online last month.
Gates are set to open at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the grand opening program expected to start at 7 p.m., followed by Knight at around 8 p.m. Knight is being paid $142,500 for her 75-minute performance, according to her contract. Saturday’s festivities will be capped off with a fireworks show over the new Town Green.
Knight’s performance Saturday is one of three lined up as part of the amphitheater’s grand opening series. Grammy-nominated saxophonist Boney James will perform Sept. 9, and country singer LeAnn Rimes will perform Sept. 16. Tickets for those performances were also claimed shortly after they were released.
The grand opening marks the culmination of a years long project to transform the old jail site into a gathering space for local residents.
Jason Post, community relations director for the city, said the city is sending out information to those who got a coveted ticket so they “know what to expect and where to go” Saturday.
Post said the city recommends those attending park their vehicles at either Hunter Park or Douglas County High School and take a free shuttle to the amphitheater, which is located on the site of the old jail on Church Street downtown. The shuttles will run continuously from 4:30-11 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to the shuttles, the city is also offering a ride share option, with drop off/pick up at nearby Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. Locations for the ride share drop off/pick up area will be marked in the funeral home’s lower parking lot.
Post said roads around the amphitheater will be closed to accommodate foot traffic and the shuttle routes.
Specifically, in a letter to downtown businesses, the city said Church Street from Rose Avenue to Courthouse Square West, Club Drive from Highway 78 to Clark Street and Spring Street from Bowden Street to Club Drive will be closed to the general public from 4:30-11 p.m. the next three Saturdays for the opening concert series.
The city notes that the free tickets for the shows can’t be edited and will be scanned via the person’s phone or via a print-out at the gate.
Those attending will be able to bring one bottle of water, a lawn chair and/or blanket and a clear bag not to exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches. Outside food and beverages, glass bottles and containers, and totes, bags and purses are among the items prohibited.
Post said concessions will be available and will include food and drinks including alcoholic beverages. The city notes that the amphitheater is a “cashless facility.”
Post said police, fire and Emergency Medical Services will be on-site during the event. The city has contracted with security staff to help at the gates, the amphitheater and at parking locations, he said.
