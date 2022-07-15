A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer has been charged with violation of oath and sexual assault by a correctional employee for having sexual contact with a male inmate at the county jail.
Leigh Lewis, 23, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by DCSO.
Sheriff Tim Pounds received a letter from an inmate accusing Lewis of having a sexual relationship with another inmate, according to a DCSO press release.
An investigator used video of the inmate’s unit, which corroborated the accusations.
During an interview, Lewis, who has a Rockmart address, admitted to kissing and performing ‘oral sodomy’ on a 22-year-old inmate, according to the release.
The alleged incidents happened between June 1 and July 7 at the jail.
Court records show the inmate had been in jail without bond since being arrested on Feb. 12, 2021, on several charges including vehicular homicide.
Lewis posted a $30,000 bond after going before Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell on Thursday morning.
Lewis had worked for the DCSO for little over a year. She initially started as a dispatcher before transferring to the jail division, according to the news release.
This is the second time in four months that an DCSO employee assigned to the jail has been arrested for sexual misconduct with an inmate.
Former Deputy Austin Sluder, 27, was arrested in March after an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) brought sexual assault and violation of oath charges.
Seven days after being sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 2021, the DCSO received a complaint from a female inmate against Sluder, who was assigned to the jail.
The complaint, on Sept. 20, 2021, accused Sluder, a Douglasville resident, of using his cellphone to take nude photos of the inmate in her cell in July of 2021 just after he began his basic law enforcement mandate, according to a DCSO.
Sluder received a $200,000 bond and will be required to wear a tracking device upon his release.
“When my officers do right, are within the law and my policy, I will stand by their side and fight with them all the way,” Sheriff Tim Pounds said. “I will not cave to political pressure or a court of public opinion. However, if one of them knowingly and willfully violates the law, and the public’s trust, this is what is going to happen to them. I have many great officers, and I’m not going to allow one bad apple to spoil the bunch.”
