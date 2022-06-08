Jason Hinchman named All-American in baseball

Former Alexander High standout Jason Hinchman can now add All-American to his record-setting collegiate baseball career.
For the first time in his illustrious college career at Tennessee Tech, Hinchman was honored as one of the country’s top players by being named to the Collegiate Baseball All-American second team.
The Winston native spent most of this season rewriting the school and Ohio Valley Conference record books.
He established himself as one of the top hitters in the country while setting a new school and conference mark for home runs.
During the season, he set the new school and league standards for career home runs, passing the old record of 62 and establishing a new mark of 70. He became just the third player in the last 20 years in Division I baseball to account for at least 70 career homers.
On the season, he had 26 homers, which tied for the program’s single-season record with TTU Sports Hall of Famer A.J. Kirby-Jones while his 73 RBI tied for the fifth-most in school history. Only Kirby-Jones put up a higher single-season slugging percentage as well, with Hinchman’s .758 trailing only AJKJ’s .859 set in 2010. He joined Kirby-Jones as the only Golden Eagles to ever record multiple campaigns with at least 20 homers.
He capped his senior season with a .372 batting average with 86 hits, 57 runs, 73 RBI, 11 doubles, and 26 home runs.
Hinchman also finished second in multi-home run games (7), tied for third in grand slams (3), fourth in total bases (455), fifth in sacrifice flies (11), and ninth in both games played (189) and started (179). He was a two-time All-OVC First Team honoree, once at first base (2019) and once in the outfield (2022).
During his career, he earned four OVC Player of the Week nods and three National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball. He also ranks as the only Golden Eagle to hit three home runs in a single game more than once, accomplishing the feat three times.
The slugger rounded out his five-year career, including a shortened 2020 campaign due to COVID-19, first in program history in home runs (70), third in slugging percentage (.668), fourth in walks (127), fifth in RBI (185), seventh in runs scored (173), tied for 12th in hits (211), 19th in on-base percentage (.426).
He is the 16th player in Tennessee Tech history to make All-American in a season and the first since the 2019 season.
After his senior season at Alexander, he was named the region player of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.