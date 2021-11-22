JC Freedom House will host its annual banquet on Monday, Nov. 29 at Crossroads Church of Douglasville. Banquet host is comic and local business owner Paul Zachos and keynote speaker will be Douglas County Solicitor General Sonya Compton.
The event is intended to highlight JC Freedom House’s mission to support women in crisis in Douglas County and the added goal of expanding the services they can offer, according to Freedom House CEO Marigold Edwards.
Edwards, who spoke by phone, said the organization helps about 500 people per year through all the services that they provide, including the shelter, the outreach, and the wellness program.
Douglas County’s Board of Commissioners this month designated November 2021 as Women in Crisis Awareness Month, commemorating Freedom House’s seven years of service to the community. With the upcoming event, Edwards said they are looking to add to their list of sponsors.
“We need organizations that can sponsor us, and we need donations, and that’s what the push is for because we’re expanding our shelter so that we can have women and children here,” Edwards said.
JC Freedom House has been providing services since 2014 and the shelter has been open for five years and managed by volunteers exclusively, according to the proclamation document presented by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
Additionally, information included in the proclamation document stated,
[JCFH] “...last year provided over 7,000 bed-nights, 80% of the women transitioned to permanent or semi-permanent housing; 100% of women with children completing the program regained parental rights to their children; 100s of calls to the crisis line were provided help, referrals and resources; some women were able to remain in the shelter for a 12-month period; children received outreach support; 100% of the women seeking employment obtained jobs; over 1,000 man-hours were provided (group and individual), in therapy, financial management, life skills and case management ...”
And the proclamation also notes that JCFH has supported the homeless and those in need by providing food, clothing and other needed items and supports community education as well by providing information about women in crisis.
JC Freedom House’s banquet event will be held on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. at Crossroads Church, located at 5960 Stewart Parkway, Douglasville.
Those interested in obtaining more information or in supporting JC Freedom House with a donation can do so through the website at jcfreedomhouse.com/donate.
