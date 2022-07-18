Jimmy Haddle had passion to help others

Earlier this month, Jimmy Haddle ran in his 49th straight Peachtree Road Race.
The longtime Douglasville resident had been a part of all but one of the world’s largest 10K races.
An avid exercise enthusiast, Haddle was most known for his charity works in the community.
He built houses for veterans and Habitat Humanity, served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club and helped with the day-to-day operation of Loving Hands Community Center.
Haddle died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon. He was 82.
“Jimmy just gave of himself in so many ways,” said longtime friend Ned Fowler. “This is a huge loss. Jimmy was an anchor in our community. He was a solid man with good moral values.”
In addition to the 49 Peachtree Road Races, Haddle did 22 marathons, including running the Boston Marathon twice.
Haddle was also an avid gardener, who gave his harvest to friends at the gym where he worked out everyday.
“Nobody will be able to replace Jimmy,” said Lake Forest Builders founder Leslie Choo, a longtime friend. “His legacy will live.”
Joe Fowler, a longtime friend and running partner, said Haddle was a “true servant” when it came to helping others.
“He did everything from nailing two-by-fours to helping collect donations for charities,” Joe Fowler said. “He put his feet to his faith. Jimmy figured out a long time ago that helping others was a way of serving the Lord. He has been a public figure in Douglas County all his life. Jimmy worked behind the scenes. He was a person that loved being involved.”
Choo said Haddle would quietly help those in the community.
“I’ve had some many people come up to me in the last day and tell me how Jimmy helped them financially,” Choo said. “He didn’t do it for notoriety. Jimmy had a good heart and loved people.”
Douglas County Chief Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain called Haddle a longtime friend and pillar of the community.
“He was Mr. Everywhere and Everything to me, because you could count on him to do anything or go anywhere to serve someone in need,” McClain said. “He was a family man, a real athlete, a great churchman, a solid businessman, and one of the core civic leaders of Douglas County. He went on numerous overseas missions trips, and always greeted everyone with a smile, good humor, and a can do attitude. He is simply irreplaceable.”
Haddle was a three-sport athlete at Douglas County High before playing football his freshman season at The Citadel. He quickly learned if he was going to graduate that he had to let athletics go on the collegiate level.
Haddle started out as a pre-med major, but settled on a business degree. After serving four years in the Army, he returned home and got a law degree before helping run the family’s insurance business.
He is the son of former 10-term Douglasville mayor, James Haddle.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
