Jocelyn Wallace has a simple reason why she will not be silent about recovery from drug addiction and past legal troubles.
“I will recover out loud so others won’t die quiet,” Wallace said.
The Douglas County community is hearing her loud and clear as she serves as executive director of The Never Alone Clubhouse.
Wallace’s work in helping others find a way to beat drug addiction hasn’t gone unnoticed.
During the Douglas County Chamber’s recent Winter Ball, Wallace was awarded the Sam P. Roberts Community Service Award.
Wallace’s mission is to help change the stigma associated with drug addition and steer individuals back into productive roles in society.
While battling her opioid addiction, Wallace had several brushes with the law.
She found very few local resources to aid in the road to recovery. The Never Alone Clubhouse opened in 2013, but after the death of founder Kim Kay, it went dormant.
On March 4, 2017, Wallace decided she’d had enough and wanted to turn her life around.
“We helped breathe life back into the organization,” Wallace said. “I battled drugs and was in and out of incarceration for 26 years. I lost everything. I think through this organization, God had a purpose for me. It was really important for me to get this back going. I wanted to bridge that gap.”
Wallace had completed EMT training but because of drug charges, she wasn’t able to keep her job.
She became a Certified Addiction Recovery Empowerment Specialist.
The Never Alone Clubhouse provides individuals and families impacted by substance disorders with recovery support services. It is a safe space where members of the recovery community can form positive connections.
“I wanted to turn my mess into a message,” Wallace said. “We want to help advocate for those recovering. I want to give back to a community I caused so many problems in.”
Wallace is an example in turning a negative in life into a positive.
“You can regain and restore your life,” Wallace said. “We do get on the road to recovery. We do become a valuable part of our society.”
