Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette has been fired by the county effective May 1.
Acting county spokesman Bill Crane confirmed Jolivette’s termination in a statement provided to the Sentinel late Tuesday. The decision to fire Jolivette was made by Acting County Administrator David Corbin on March 31, Crane said.
Jolivette has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 22 pending completion of a personnel investigation and review.
After placing Jolivette on leave, the administration evaluated the department’s management, screening and hiring practices and “found deficiencies that are not consistent with the strategic goals and mission of the county,” the county said in a statement provided by Crane.
“Chief Jolivette’s leadership and contributions to the department are recognized and appreciated, but the county has decided to move in a different direction. Deputy Fire Chief Miles Allen will continue to serve as Interim Fire Chief until further notice,” Corbin said in a prepared statement.
Jolivette has been under fire since a Sentinel report in February showed that firefighter Daymetrie Williams was hired despite having a criminal history prior to joining the department.
In a termination letter to Jolivette dated March 31 and signed by Corbin, the acting county administrator lists “the failure to comply with applicable Douglas County policy; the failure to follow orders; and the failure to adequately complete work assignments” as reasons for the termination.
Corbin tells Jolivette in the letter that while the county is not required to keep him on paid leave under the terms of his contract, it will do so until May 1.
That letter and the results of the county’s investigation into Jolivette’s handling of the Williams matter were obtained by the Sentinel via an Open Records Act request.
According to the findings of the county’s investigation into Jolivette:
• An arrest warrant was issued for Williams’ arrest in a felony theft case by a judge in Madison County, Alabama, on Jan. 23, 2023. That arrest warrant, for failure to appear in court, was reported on by the Sentinel on Feb. 11 in a story headlined “Firefighter wanted in Alabama.”
• The county’s investigation found that District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez first asked Jolivette to look into the active warrant on Williams on Jan. 27. Three days later, the investigation found that Jolivette reported to Alcarez that “he was unable to obtain active warrant information” and that Jolivette “did nothing to further investigate the situation” in response to Alcarez’s inquiry.
• On or about Feb. 2, Alcarez confirmed Williams had an active arrest warrant and then called Jolivette and asked him to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to obtain information, which the investigation found Jolivette never did.
• On the same day, then-Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones asked Jolivette to investigate Williams’ arrest warrant and criminal history. “Chief Jolivette agreed to do so but took no action in response to this request,” according to the investigation report.
• On Feb. 7, Deputy County Administrator Fred Perry asked Jolivette to contact Williams to discuss the arrest warrant. A Feb. 10 meeting planned with Williams never took place, with Jolivette telling Perry he “cancelled the meeting because Williams was on leave and the county would have to pick him up.” Allen told investigators he had no knowledge of any meeting with Williams and Jolivette.
• On Feb. 15, in a meeting attended by Jolivette, Corbin, Perry, Jones and Assistant County Administrator Tiffany Stewart-Stanley, Jolivette “stated he had not yet begun any investigation of the Williams warrant matter because he was waiting on a meeting with the administration and because he thought ‘legal’ was handing the investigation,” according to the report. During that meeting, Corbin directed Jolivette to investigate Williams, giving him a deadline of Feb. 20 to submit a report on his findings.
• The county’s investigation of Jolivette found that the report he turned in to Corbin was missing a report from Fire Department Investigator Brad Stewart into Williams’ background and “contained large amounts of information that had nothing to do with Williams.” “Instead, Chief Jolivette took possession of Williams’ Fire Department personnel file and locked it in a file cabinet in his office, without notifying the Administration of this action.”
The investigation also looked at comments Jolivette made to the Sentinel in the story about Williams being wanted in Alabama.
Jolivette told investigators “he did not recall specific details about the interview” with a Sentinel reporter “but acknowledged that he did say to the reporter, regarding the warrant, ‘[t]hat’s the first I’ve heard of that’ and that he ‘would check it out.’ ”
The investigation ultimately concluded Jolivette “did not perform a timely or proper investigation into the Williams matter as directed, and failed to follow multiple directives to perform an investigation and address the situation.”
Jolivette was also cited for violating policy by failing to direct the Sentinel reporter to go through Public Information Officer Rick Martin rather than speaking to the reporter directly.
“Moreover, the statement Chief Jolivette admits he made to the Sentinel reporter on February 10, 2023 — that ‘this was the first he heard of that’ — is false. By that date, Chief Jolivette had been told about the Williams arrest warrant repeatedly since Jan. 27, 2023,” the report on the investigation’s findings states.
The investigation of Jolivette also concluded that there were legitimate questions about the “completeness and accuracy” of information Jolivette provided to the county regarding the investigation he was tasked with completing into Williams’ history.
As part of the Jolivette investigation, the county also looked into Wiliams’ background.
The county concluded that Williams told Allen in a Feb. 10 phone conversation that “he had not been in Alabama since 2015 and denied any knowledge of a warrant there.”
The investigation found that Williams’ criminal history report shows he was arrested Sept. 9, 2019, for theft by deception in Alabama. The county also found that Williams was convicted twice for misdemeanors in Alabama in 2019: cruelty to animals, for which he was sentenced to confinement for seven days (June 20, 2019) and confining an animal to a pen (Oct. 19, 2019) for which he was sentenced to confinement for five days.
The investigation found that Williams’ ”statement that he had not been in Alabama since 2015 appears to be false and, if it is, would constitute a false statement to his supervisor, amounting to a violation of” the Douglas County Merit System rules.
The investigation also found that Williams’ failure to appear in court for a jury trial on the felony theft by deception charge earlier this year may be a violation of Alabama laws and the Douglas County Merit System rules.
And the investigation found that Williams may have also made an “intentionally false statement” on his employment application by not listing the 2019 convictions in Alabama.
Williams has been on paid medical leave for injuries suffered on the job last year.
Crane said Wednesday afternoon that Williams “is still an employee on paid leave at this time.”
