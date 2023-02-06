Douglas County Fire & EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette has been named a finalist for a top state award.
Jolivette is one of four finalists for the 2022 State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director of the Year Award.
The Georgia Emergency Medical Services Association named the finalists late last month.
“Fire Chief Jolivette has worked his entire career in the field of EMS, ranging from patient care to education to leadership,” said Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones. “His impact on our Fire & EMS department has been profound and amazing.”
The award will be presented to a current Georgia EMS Director who has contributed significantly to EMS at community, regional, and/or state level.
“I am humble to be among the list of finalists for this prestigious award,” said Jolivette. “My hunger to serve the citizens of Douglas County runs deep to my core values. I use an acronym of L.O.V.E. which stands for leadership, opportunity, versatility and education to help convey our mission and purpose to be successful.”
The mission of the Georgia Emergency Medical Services Association is to advocate for the emergency medical provider, develop educational programs, liaison activities, provider benefit programs, and improvements to the Emergency Medical Service System in Georgia.
The 2022 award winner will be announced March 23 at the 2023 Georgia Emergency Medical Services Association (GEMSA) Directors & Leadership Conference.
