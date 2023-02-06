Jolivette

Douglas County Fire & EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette is pictured with Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones. Jolivette is one of four finalists for the Georgia EMS Director of the Year award.

 DCFD / Special photo

Douglas County Fire & EMS Chief Roderick Jolivette has been named a finalist for a top state award.

Jolivette is one of four finalists for the 2022 State of Georgia Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Director of the Year Award.

