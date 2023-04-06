Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell have been suspended from office by Gov. Brian Kemp for their roles in a bid-rigging scandal.
A commission appointed by Kemp found that the "rights and interests of the public" are adversely affected by both remaining in office while they face the charges for their roles in the bid-rigging scheme involving a janitorial company, S&A Express, for a cleaning contract for the county annex on Fairburn Road in 2018.
The commission recommended both officials be suspended on Tuesday and Kemp issued executive orders removing them Wednesday.
Garrison Douglas, Kemp's press secretary, told the Sentinel late Thursday morning that the governor's office is "currently reviewing statute in regards to the role of vacancy appointments" and that replacement appointments will ultimately be made by executive order.
Douglas said Jones and Mitchell will not be paid while they are suspended. If they are later reinstated they would be paid the money withheld, Douglas said.
Bill Crane, acting spokesman for the county, told the Sentinel Thursday afternoon that Jones and Mitchell's access their county email and key cards has been revoked. He added that the county "picked up" Jones' county vehicle on Thursday.
Crane issued the following statement Thursday morning on behalf of the county about the suspensions:
"Douglas County government will continue to operate and fully function, serving its citizens and visitors. Pending the interim replacement appointments to the commission, the Douglas County Commission will continue to have a quorum of Commissioners (3) to conduct the business of the County. Until an interim Chair is appointed, Vice-chair Tarenia Carthan will preside over Commission meetings and Work Sessions."
There was no executive order from Kemp as of midday Thursday on a possible suspension of Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, who was indicted with Jones and Mitchell on Feb. 24 in the scandal.
The commission that recommended Jones and Mitchell be suspended was made up of retired chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia Leah Ward Sears and two other county commissioners, Democrat Johnny Davis of Jefferson County and Republican Carvel Lewis of Quitman County.
The commission that will make the decision on Baker is made up of Sears and Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne, a Republican, and Thomas County Tax Commissioner Alicia Hester, a Democrat.
In addition to the three elected officials in Douglas, two others were indicted by a grand jury Feb. 24 for bid rigging — S&A Express owner Anthony Knight and former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock.
Jones was also indicted for lying to the GBI.
All five were booked at the Douglas County jail last month and released on $20,000 preset bonds.
