Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell have been suspended from office by Gov. Brian Kemp for their roles in a bid-rigging scandal.
A commission appointed by Kemp found that the “rights and interests of the public” are adversely affected by both remaining in office while they face the charges for their roles in the bid-rigging involving a janitorial company, S&A Express, for a cleaning contract for the county annex on Fairburn Road in 2018.
The commission recommended both officials be suspended on Tuesday and Kemp issued executive orders removing them Wednesday.
Garrison Douglas, Kemp’s press secretary, said in an email that the governor’s office is “currently reviewing statute in regards to the role of vacancy appointments” and that replacement appointments will ultimately be made by executive order.
Douglas said Jones and Mitchell will not be paid while they are suspended. If they are later reinstated, the commissioners would be paid any money withheld, Douglas said.
Bill Crane, acting spokesman for the county, told the Sentinel that Jones and Mitchell’s access to their county email accounts and key cards have been revoked. He added that the county “picked up” Jones’ county vehicle at her home on Thursday.
Crane issued the following statement Thursday on behalf of the county about the suspensions:
“Douglas County government will continue to operate and fully function, serving its citizens and visitors. Pending the interim replacement appointments to the commission, the Douglas County Commission will continue to have a quorum of commissioners (3) to conduct the business of the county. Until an interim chair is appointed, Vice-chair Tarenia Carthan will preside over commission meetings and work sessions.”
Jones’ attorney, Clint Rucker, also issued a statement Thursday afternoon, saying Jones is “disappointed” with Kemp’s decision “but recognizes that this decision is consistent with prior cases and Georgia legal statutes.”
“Dr. Jackson Jones will now shift her focus to working with her legal team in the preparation of her defense of these baseless charges,” Rucker wrote in the statement. “Dr. Jackson Jones vehemently denies all the allegations currently pending against her and continues to strongly proclaim her innocence to these charges. The chairman looks forward to the opportunity for vindication in a court of law once all the facts can be presented. She respects the rule of law and understands the judicial process required to bring this matter to a successful final disposition that will allow her to resume service to the citizens of her community as chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.”
There was no executive order from Kemp as of press time Friday, which was a state holiday, on a possible suspension of Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, who was indicted with Jones and Mitchell on Feb. 24 in the scandal.
In addition to the three elected officials in Douglas, two others were indicted by a grand jury Feb. 24 for bid rigging — S&A Express owner Anthony Knight and former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock.
All five were indicted for bid-rigging, and Jones was also indicted for lying to the GBI. They were all booked at the Douglas County jail last month and released on $20,000 preset bonds.
The commission that recommended Jones and Mitchell be suspended was made up of retired chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia Leah Ward Sears and two other county commissioners, Democrat Johnny Davis of Jefferson County and Republican Carvel Lewis of Quitman County.
The commission that will make the decision on Baker is made up of Sears, Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne, a Republican, and Thomas County Tax Commissioner Alicia Hester, a Democrat.
Jones, Mitchell and Baker are all Democrats, while Kemp is a Republican.
The Douglas County Democratic Party issued a statement late Thursday defending the indicted officials, saying they were “acting under an old purchasing system used by previous administrations to award contracts.” The Board of Commissioners has since “reshaped the way contracts are considered, bid, and awarded,” the Democrats said in the statement.
The Democrats went on to praise the county’s “diversity” and investments in the county by Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Switch and Lionsgate.
The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hold a work session Monday and a voting meeting Tuesday.
In one of her final acts as chairman before being suspended, Jones last week made the decision to expend $5,000 for overtime pay for deputies to staff the courthouse for four Saturday sessions of probate court, ending a spat between Probate Judge Christina Peterson and Sheriff Tim Pounds.
There had been some confusion about whether the full BOC acted or if Jones acted alone. But Crane clarified that it was Jones who made the decision on the recommendation from Acting County Administrator David Corbin.
“The chair made that decision, as she has that spending authority over emergency funds, on the recommendation of the county administrator,” Crane said. “These security expenses were not a budget line item, but the chair is the county chief executive and this comes out of emergency funds, which has a budget. The overtime item/expense was not submitted for action/vote of the full commission. The first session of Saturday court is this weekend, the commission would not be meeting until that date, and the sheriff indicated to the probate judge, without certainty of reimbursement of the overtime expense, his office would not open the courthouse.”
