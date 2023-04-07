Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell have been suspended from office by Gov. Brian Kemp for their roles in a bid-rigging scandal.

A commission appointed by Kemp found that the “rights and interests of the public” are adversely affected by both remaining in office while they face the charges for their roles in the bid-rigging involving a janitorial company, S&A Express, for a cleaning contract for the county annex on Fairburn Road in 2018.

Trending Videos