Jones to hold campaign rally at Douglasville church

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones will hold a campaign rally Tuesday evening at a local church.
Jones, a former state representative, will speak at the West Metro Church of God on Kings Highway starting at 6:45 p.m.
He is expected to share his “Contract with Georgia” mission, which is a promise he is making to voters if he gets elected in 2022.
A former Democrat in the state House of Representatives from 1993-2001 and 2017-21, Jones officially switched parties in January after endorsing former President Donald Trump in his reelection bid.
Jones spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Jones, the former DeKalb County chief executive officer, has been a pro-Trump supporter and has been critical of Gov. Brian Kemp.
Included in Jones’ ”Contract with Georgia” is a vow to authorize a “full statewide forensic audit of the 2020 Presidential election.”
He has also promised to form a committee to look into the replacement of the state’s Dominion voting machines.
The signed contract also states that he will push to require all Georgia public schools to recite the Pledge of Allegiance daily.
In addition, Jones said he would protect peaceful protest “while enhancing” penalties for those who commit violence or incite riots.
In a Jan. 6 tweet, Jones explained briefly why he switched party affiliation.
“Now more than ever, the Republican Party is in desperate need of leaders that know how to fight,” he tweeted. “I know how to fight.”
Jones is hoping to get an endorsement from Trump, who recently supported former Georgia Bulldog and NFL running back Herschel Walker in his bid for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate next year.
In 2018, Kemp defeated Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams for the governor’s seat by 54,723 votes. In recent elections, Douglas County has leaned more Democrat in its support of federal, state and local political candidates.
Abrams got 59% of the gubernatorial votes here in 2018. About 61% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots during the last gubernatorial election, according to Secretary of State office data.
