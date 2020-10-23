Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones will present her third annual “State of the County” address on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 7 p.m. in a pre-recorded video message due to COVID-19 and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Jones’s address will air on dctv 23, the Douglas County government access television channel and available on the County’s social media platforms, Douglas County’s YouTube Channel and Douglas County’s Happenings Facebook page.
For more information, you can contact Rick Martin, director of communications and community relations, by email at rickmartin@co.douglas.ga.us.
