Stan Jordan struggled in school growing up in Douglas County. He remembers teachers like Vickie Burnett who made a difference in his life.
Now, a few decades later, Jordan is being honored for making a difference in the lives of students in his classes at New Manchester High School.
Jordan was named the 2022-23 Douglas County School System Teacher of the Year at a banquet Thursday night at the Douglasville Conference Center.
“He grew up struggling in school, and he knows what that feels like,” said Jordan’s wife Melissa, who also teaches at New Manchester. “So when we have kids in our class, which we all have kids in our class that struggle, he has a unique perspective of that struggle because he’s been there. So he knows how to connect with those kids and show them that they can be anything, even if right now they don’t feel like it.”
Jordan, who leads the autism program at New Manchester and co-teaches algebra and world history, was also named the district High School Teacher of the Year.
Bryant Hand, a seventh-grade teacher at Yeager Middle School, was named the Middle School Teacher of the Year at the banquet. Tammy Odom, a special education teacher at Lithia Springs Elementary School, was named Elementary School Teacher of the Year.
Bill Arp Elementary teacher Karen Gorzynski, Mason Creek Middle teacher Nancy Cannon and Lithia Springs High teacher LaShawna Bryant were also semifinalists for district Teacher of the Year.
A panel of 10 judges, including the reigning teachers of the year for each school level, graded the applicants before casting a secret ballot.
Jordan is the fourth teacher from New Manchester to win district Teacher of the Year honors in the past seven years. He now moves on to compete for Georgia Teacher of the Year.
Casey Bethel, who is now principal at New Manchester, won district Teacher of the Year honors in 2015-16 en route to becoming the Georgia Teacher of the Year. Rachel Rogers won in 2016-17 and Tahira Chandler won last year.
“I was talking a couple of weeks ago with a successful CEO, and he said once you get everything assembled right, success is kind of baked in the cake,” Bethel said when asked about New Manchester’s recipe for success. “We don’t have to coach our teachers through the Teacher of the Year process. I encourage anybody to come and visit our school and see what Tahira Chandler does, what Stan Jordan does, what I do. It’s just a part of what we do everyday, which is try to do the best for kids. I know there’s teachers at every school doing that as well. We are just really proud of the ones at New Manchester.”
Jordan graduated from Alexander High School and attended the University of West Georgia where he got a business degree. He worked at a tile and stone warehouse for nine years before finding his true calling as a teacher.
He said he’s proud to teach in the county where he grew up.
“It’s home,” he said. “And I get to give back directly to the same community who helped me.”
Superintendent Trent North pointed to Jordan’s story as evidence of why public education is so important.
“If there’s ever a reason we all should support public education, our Teacher of the Year is it,” North said. “He embodies why we do what we do in public education. He’s a reflection of what separates us from other countries. We educate all of our students. I’m excited for him. He’s a phenomenal person.”
Bethel said he’s gotten to know thousands of teachers across the state and nation since winning Georgia Teacher of the Year. He said Jordan is a rare breed.
“I have yet to meet a teacher with the skill set that Stan Jordan has to do specifically what he does,” Bethel said. “He leads our autism program at New Manchester High School, and he works with a set of kids who need someone unique as them. And he gives them everything they need.”
Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark gave the keynote speech at Thursday’s banquet. She related her life story as the child of first-generation immigrant parents from Korea.
She told Douglas County’s top educators that some of her most positive memories growing up were of being in school. She kidded that educators should be aware they “may have somebody who ends up being responsible for their county in a once-in-a-century pandemic later.”
She said she understands the burnout many educators may be experiencing and the expectations “to take play-dough eating children and make them responsible adults.”
“Remember that these kids need you, we need you, and we appreciate you so very much,” Memark said.
