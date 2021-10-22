Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson has again been accused of judicial misconduct, this time for jailing a citizen who tried to correct her marriage license.
The Judicial Qualifications Commission raised concerns about the incident in an Oct. 14 filing with the Supreme Court of Georgia. The charge is the latest by the JQC against Peterson.
The Investigative Panel of the JQC levied 18 charges against Peterson last month, including allegations she violated courthouse security protocol when she allowed several people into the courthouse in April without being screened and misleading her neighbors in a dispute with her homeowners’ association before she became judge.
Prior to that the JQC filed four formal charges earlier in the year related to social media posts made by Peterson.
The latest allegations involve Prachabordee Junnongyai (P.J.) Skelton, who was married on May 3, 2016. On her original marriage application, Skelton listed the name of her biological uncle in place of her biological father’s name.
Skelton told Fox 5 Atlanta she didn’t know her biological father and was raised by her uncle, who she always considered her father. When she learned her biological father’s name recently, she wondered if she should correct her marriage certificate.
Skelton filed a petition on Aug. 2 to fix the marriage certificate in Douglas County Probate Court, and on Aug. 12 Peterson ordered Skelton to appear in person for a hearing, according to Fox 5.
At the Aug. 24 hearing, the JQC writes that Skelton presented a certified copy of her birth certificate that had been translated from Thai to English.
Peterson told Skelton at the hearing that she needed to present her original birth certificate, according to the JQC. Skelton told Peterson the document was written in Thai and “would not be understandable on its face,” the JQC wrote.
Peterson then told Skelton she needed to produce an original copy of the birth certificate and that the court would have it translated, according to the JQC. Skelton was then arrested and taken to jail, with Peterson writing in an order that Skelton “willfully provided false information on the marriage application.”
Peterson allowed Skelton to be released from jail after two days by paying a $500 fine.
Once she was released from jail, Skelton located her original birth certificate and had it sent to her in the United States. The JQC writes Peterson threatened Skelton would have to serve the remainder of her 20-day jail sentence if she did not provide the original birth certificate.
Skelton told the JQC she had the original within a week and provided it to the probate court, which told her she would need to provide a translated copy since the court couldn’t find anyone to translate the original.
The JQC writes that there was no noticeable difference between the newly translated copy and the translated copy Skelton provided the probate court during the Aug. 24 hearing where she was held in contempt and jailed.
The JQC writes that Peterson “improperly lured a citizen to her Court and jailed her without due process.”
Peterson said her actions were “perfectly legitimate” but suggests if they were not, the JQC cannot “ ‘take disciplinary action’ for an innocent misapplication of the law,” the JQC writes.
The JQC petitioned the state Supreme Court to have Peterson temporarily suspended until a hearing next year.
But in an Oct. 15 order, the Supreme Court denied the petition to suspend Peterson.
“The Court is concerned about the number and the escalation in seriousness of the allegations against Judge Peterson,” the Supreme Court wrote in the order. “However, having carefully considered the Investigative Panel’s allegations that are within the JQC’s jurisdiction and are supported by evidence as Rule 15 (C) requires, as well as the judge’s responses to those allegations and the Investigative Panel’s reply, we conclude that there is not at this time sufficient evidence to demonstrate that Judge Peterson poses the ‘substantial threat of serious harm to the public or to the administration of justice’ necessary to support her interim suspension from office.”
