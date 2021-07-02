Douglas County Superior Court Judge William H. “Beau” McClain asked the Board of Commissioners to fund an annual supplement to add two new state-funded staff attorneys.
McClain told the BOC during Thursday’s virtual work session that the county’s court system has expanded and an two additional attorneys would help.
“Right now, we have to do all the reading and writing of court papers,” McClain told the BOC. “In most divorce and child custody cases, there are no lawyers. We have to do all the paperwork to make sure it is done properly. The new lawyers will help with the legal research. We have to do this on the side while holding court everyday.”
If approved during next week’s legislative meeting, each new lawyer would receive a supplement of $14,161.60 for the remainder of the year.
However, McClain said that amount will be much smaller because it will take some time to hire two new lawyers.
“It will end up being less money,” McClain said.
The new lawyers will be assigned to McClain and Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams’ courtrooms.
Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson already has a law clerk.
McClain said last year during the height of the coronavirus, the three judges resolved a total 3,595 cases.
Other items discussed:
• An employee contract with Yakleya Griffin to become the new Veterans Court Assistant Director.
• A contract for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to renew a contract with Administrative Solutions for jail inmates medical plan for $31,802.40.
• A contract for $120,000 with Lionheart Consulting Group to provide consulting services to the county.
• An Utility Relocation Agreement with AT&T for $40,608.96 in connection with the Bright Star and John West Intersection Improvement Project, which was recommended by the transportation committee.
• Accepting fiscal year 2022 Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Justice Incentive Grant in the amount of $286,695.
• Entering into a sub-recipient agreement with GEMA to apply for reimbursement for expenses for Tropical Storm in October of 2020 in the approximate amount of $60,387.00, and amend the budget.
