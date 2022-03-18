Chief Magistrate Judge Susan S. Camp has filed a motion seeking to disqualify her opponent in the 2022 election.
Camp, the only Republican still holding a countywide elected office, argues that Democrat Sylvia Wayfer Baker doesn’t meet the statutory requirements to hold the office because Baker hasn’t been a member of the State Bar of Georgia for at least three years.
Camp and Baker were the only candidates who qualified last week for the judgeship. Camp was first elected in 1998 and would get a new four-year term if her challenge is successful.
Camp asks in her challenge that Douglas County Elections Director Milton Kidd disqualify Baker or hold a hearing on the matter. Kidd did not return a message to the Sentinel by press time Friday seeking more information.
The state law setting minimum requirements for a magistrate judge was updated in 2019 and requires a person to be a resident of the county for two years preceding the beginning of his or her term; be at least 25 years old; remain a resident of the county during the term of office; be a citizen of the United States; be a registered voter; and have obtained a high school diploma or GED.
In her response, Baker cites the 2019 revisions to the law, which don’t spell out a requirement that the chief magistrate be a member of the State Bar of Georgia.
However, the 2019 law does note that the state requirements are in effect “unless otherwise provided by local law.”
In her challenge, Camp points to local legislation passed in 1984 by the Georgia General Assembly that states, in part, that in addition to other qualifications set forth by the state, the chief magistrate in Douglas County “shall have been an active member of the State Bar of Georgia for the three years immediately preceding his selection.”
Camp points out that since 1984 each chief magistrate judge in Douglas County has been a Georgia attorney and member of the State Bar of Georgia. She writes that most of the larger counties in the state require the chief magistrate judge to be a member of the State Bar of Georgia and that metro counties including Cobb, Paulding, Carroll, Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett and Clayton all have chief magistrate judges who are members of the State Bar of Georgia.
Baker is not a member of the State Bar of Georgia but became a member of the Alabama State Bar on Sept. 19, 2019, according to records from both organizations.
Baker doesn’t dispute the charge that she is not a member of the State Bar of Georgia, but rather argues the requirement is “outdated” and that the 2019 revision to state law repealed the 1984 requirement cited by Camp.
Once a decision is rendered either by Kidd or the Board of Elections, the losing party can appeal to Douglas County Superior Court.
A final decision would have to be made quickly, with advance voting for the May 24 primary set to start May 2.
