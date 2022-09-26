The mask mandate and other COVID-19 precautions at the Douglas County Courthouse ended Monday as cases in the county continue to decline.
Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain issued an updated order Monday that took effect immediately.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The mask mandate and other COVID-19 precautions at the Douglas County Courthouse ended Monday as cases in the county continue to decline.
Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain issued an updated order Monday that took effect immediately.
Douglas dropped to the Low Community Level in the Centers for Disease Control’s most recent update after spending the prior few weeks at Medium. Douglas had been at High in mid July when McClain mandated masks at the courthouse.
McClain points out that hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to remain much lower than they were during the height of the pandemic.
“The president has stated ‘the pandemic is over,’ although it is also reported that 500 Americans die every day from the disease,” McClain writes in the new order. “For those who have lost loved ones, suffered the disease, or continue to be affected, it may never be over. Some will continue to wear masks, obtain vaccinations and boosters, and avoid crowds. The undersigned has been vaccinated and boosted, but has also had Covid-19 on two occasions this year. However, there is a difference what can be mandated, and what should be.”
McClain’s new order ends all previous orders regarding COVID-19 safety guidelines and protocols. He notes that each judge continues to have the authority to manage his or her courtroom as he or she sees fit and that each department head may do so within their office space. But, he writes, “there will be no requirements imposed upon the public entering the public spaces of the courthouse related to Covid-19.”
“The court urges, but does not order, that members of the public show good common sense and avoid exposing others to illness who may not be able to overcome it due to age or other medical condition,” McClain writes in the order.
The Centers for Disease Control’s Community Level rating system takes into account new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days.
The CDC updates its data and Community Level ratings each Thursday.
Douglas had a seven-day case rate per 100,000 population of 69.02 on Thursday, down from the 297.25 two months ago when McClain’s mask mandate at the courthouse took effect. The county had 9.3 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population Thursday, down from 14 two months ago. And the percentage of staffed inpatient beds was at 5.7% Thursday, down from 8.8% in mid July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.