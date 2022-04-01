A judge has ordered a former state House candidate from Douglasville to pay $37,000 in civil penalties for not reporting thousands in campaign contributions.
Georgia Administrative Law Judge Lisa Boggs issued the order, filed March 28, to Angela Mayfield, a Democrat who lost the House District 67 race in 2020 by 24 points to incumbent Republican state Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville.
The Georgia ethics commission voted last year to move forward with charges against Mayfield for not filing documents required by the Georgia Campaign Finance Act that show the source and amount of campaign donations, how the money was spent, and other information.
The ethics commission alleged Mayfield may have raised $100,000 or more in donations that she did not report to the state.
The $37,000 in penalties is the maximum allowed, Boggs wrote in her order.
David Emadi, executive director of the state ethics commission, which is formally known as the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission, called the penalty “a significant fine for a state House candidate.”
“But then Ms. Mayfield’s case and her violations of state law were also significant, particularly given how much money was raised and spent and poured into things like commercial ad buys and campaign activity, all without being properly disclosed,” Emadi said. “The evidence also clearly showed she was well aware of her legal obligations and simply chose to flaunt them. I hope this penalty will help serve notice to other candidates for elected office that breaking campaign finance laws can have serious repercussions.”
Mayfield did not attend the ethics commission hearing last year.
Mayfield also failed to appear at an evidentiary hearing held March 8, 2022, in Douglasville before Judge Boggs. Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth T. Young represented the ethics commission at the hearing.
Boggs ruled that Young established at the evidentiary hearing that Mayfield violated state law by failing to file a Personal Financial Disclosure (PFD) form showing her employment, business interests and dealings, and other financial information required by law to be displayed to the public.
Boggs also found that Mayfield violated state law by failing to file five required Campaign Contribution Disclosure Reports (CCDRs) in 2020 that show who donated to her campaign, how much was contributed, and how the money was spent.
According to Boggs’ order, the CCDRs in 2020 Mayfield didn’t file as required were for the Jan. 31, April 30, June 30, Sept. 30 and Oct. 25 reporting periods.
Boggs wrote that Mayfield “received ample notice” of the violations and that Mayfield is “somewhat knowledgeable about campaign-reporting requirements,” citing the fact that she filed one CCDR in July of 2019 on time and that she “announced a filing deadline on her Twitter account in October 2020 (a deadline she herself missed).”
“Despite this awareness, however, and despite evidence indicating she both received and expended funds for her campaign, the Respondent repeatedly failed to meet these requirements,” Boggs wrote.
In addition to the financial penalty, Boggs ordered Mayfield to “cease and desist from committing further violations” of state election law and to file the missing reports.
Mayfield can challenge Boggs’ ruling with the full state ethics commission, Emadi said. If no challenge is filed, Boggs’ order becomes a final ruling.
Emadi said that typically candidates pay the fines once they are assessed. However, he said that in the event someone refuses to comply, “we would go through the Attorney General’s Office to garnish their wages in the Superior Court” in the county in which they are a resident.
“We’ve had to do that on occasion,” Emadi said.
