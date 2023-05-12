Harrison pic

Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Michelle Harrison, center, recently received a service award from the Department of Human Services for her participation in the Parent Accountability Court.

Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Michelle Harrison was recently recognized with a service award from the Department of Human Services for her participation in the Parent Accountability Court and her commitment to the program. Accountability courts exist statewide in most counties. Other accountability courts have been established to address drug cases and mental health cases.

The (PAC) program is a joint effort of the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Child Support Services and Superior Court Judges to offer an alternative to incarceration and to help chronic non payers of child support make regular payments.

