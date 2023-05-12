Douglas County Juvenile Court Judge Michelle Harrison was recently recognized with a service award from the Department of Human Services for her participation in the Parent Accountability Court and her commitment to the program. Accountability courts exist statewide in most counties. Other accountability courts have been established to address drug cases and mental health cases.
The (PAC) program is a joint effort of the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) Division of Child Support Services and Superior Court Judges to offer an alternative to incarceration and to help chronic non payers of child support make regular payments.
Judge Harrison began to oversee the PAC program in 2019 and will wrap-up her tenure with the court this month. She was contacted by phone for comment.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for the hard work our citizens in Douglas County have done to work to avoid incarceration and collect money for children in need,” Harrison said.
Harrison moved into her role with the PAC program at the request of the Superior Court.
“Judge [Cynthia] Adams asked for me to act as a designated individual for Superior Court to run the PAC program...I’ve been the lead judge running the court through this month when it’s going back to Judge Adams,” Harrison said.
Harrison says two juvenile accountability courts are so demanding for her that she’s kept too busy to remain in the Superior Court role.
But she stressed that the PAC program will continue its operations and Superior Court Judge Adams will take over.
Since state Fiscal Year 2009 running through 2021, program participants statewide had paid an estimated $20.2 million in support, which, in return, saved the state millions in incarceration costs, according to DHS information posted online.
As of the end of March, Douglas County had collected $344,201.10 and served 203 children and 109 participants, with 21 graduates.
And according to information included in a May 2022 Douglas County PAC press release,
“Douglas County’s PAC program is a voluntary program available through the Superior Court and Child Support Services of the County. It provides an opportunity for individuals facing possible incarceration for failure to pay their court-ordered child support obligations. It helps the non-custodial parent with employment opportunities, mental health, or community assistance support, and avoids the undue costs associated with incarceration for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
To be eligible for graduation, participants must obtain or maintain employment, seek appropriate community services for treatment, if recommended, pay any child support arrearages, and maintain consistent current support payments for a minimum of six months. The program requires a minimum of 18 months of participation to graduate.”
Douglas County’s PAC program is now into its fifth year of operation.
“It’s a much better way to collect money in support of children versus the cost of incarcerating parents who — when you incarcerate them — are definitely not able to pay child support,” Harrison said.
“The program uses community resources and judicial oversight to address barriers that keep parents from meeting their support obligations. Each program, including services provided to participants, is tailored to the needs of the local community. Superior Court Judges provide judicial oversight and collaborate with PAC coordinators to implement the program. PAC coordinators connect participants to existing community resources.
Services offered to participants include, volunteer work opportunities, literacy training, job assistance/placement, mental health services, clinical assessments, substance abuse treatment, coaching/mentoring, and additional services specific to each local community.
Judicial circuits with PAC programs are in operation in 43 judicial circuits across the state. The Division’s goal is to establish PACs in all 49 judicial circuits.”
