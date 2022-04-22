A superior court judge sharply rebuked the Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration several times on Friday during a hearing on whether to uphold an apparent decision by the board not to disqualify a candidate for chief magistrate judge.
Senior Judge Walter Matthews heard the petition filed by Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp, a Republican first elected in 1998, to overturn the election board’s apparent decision not to disqualify her challenger in the 2022 general election, Democrat Sylvia Wayfer Baker.
Matthews heard from both sides and from County Attorney Michael Coleman before adjourning to look at the evidence and make a final ruling in the coming days.
Camp argues that Baker doesn’t meet the statutory requirements to hold the office because Baker hasn’t been a member of the State Bar of Georgia for at least three years. Baker argues the 1984 law cited by Camp requiring membership in the state bar doesn’t apply.
At a Board of Elections hearing on March 31, Bob Proctor, the only Republican, motioned to sustain the challenge by Camp. Proctor’s motion did not get a second from another member, so it failed and the meeting ended with no further action.
Matthews, a senior judge from Rome, was assigned to hear Camp’s appeal of the election board’s apparent decision after Douglas County’s three superior court judges recused themselves earlier this month.
In several exchanges with Coleman on Friday, Matthews made clear he believed the board failed in its duty to make a decision on Camp’s original challenge.
Matthews started the hearing by asking Coleman if the board had taken final action. Coleman told Matthews that since the board took no action on Proctor’s motion to disqualify Baker that she was not disqualified.
“I think that’s an absolute abdication of the responsibility of the board and I will take it as final action of the board,” Matthews told Coleman. “But they have an oath, they’re supposed to vote. They can vote it up, they can vote it down. They can vote whatever they want to. I agree with you the failure to even second the motion it dies. But that doesn’t mean they acted, and I think that’s inappropriate at best.”
After hearing from both sides, Matthews asked Coleman if the board disputed the law.
Coleman told the judge there wasn’t a dispute about the law itself, only differing interpretations.
“The board obviously didn’t take a position on the law,” Matthews said. “They punted.”
A short time later, Matthews asked if the board wanted to take a position on the appeal.
Coleman told Matthews the board had voted, at which point Matthews corrected him.
“They did not vote and that is their responsibility,” Matthews said. “I’m just telling you that’s my view of it. They’ve got an oath just like every other public official does to do what their duty calls them to do and they didn’t do it.”
Coleman responded, saying, “In all fairness to the board, your honor, by not voting to hold a vote to disqualify it’s clear there were not votes there to disqualify.”
“But there’s also no finding on record saying she is qualified,” Matthews replied. “ … They did not vote to say she’s qualified or find the evidence existed to find that she is qualified nor did they vote to find there is evidence she is disqualified. They did not vote. That’s all I’m saying. They have left it where because of not voting and taking no further action they leave her name on the ballot, qualified or not.”
Local attorney Scott Camp represented Judge Camp, who is his wife, during the hearing.
Camp pointed to evidence he presented to the board showing that the General Assembly created the magistrate system in Georgia in 1983. In 1984, local legislation was passed adding additional qualifications to be the chief magistrate judge in Douglas County including the requirement that a candidate must have been a member of the State Bar of Georgia “for the three years immediately preceding his selection.”
Baker is not a member of the State Board of Georgia and didn’t dispute that during Friday’s hearing. She is a member of the Alabama Bar.
Baker contends that the word ‘selection’ in the 1984 law cited by Camp applies only to judges selected by superior court judges and not to judges elected by the citizens.
Matthews asked Baker on Friday if she acknowledged that the 1984 law requiring membership in the Georgia Bar is still in effect.
“If they are selected,” said Baker, who represented herself at the hearing. “I acknowledge it if the chief magistrate has been selected.”
Scott Camp told Matthews earlier in the hearing that Baker’s “argument is that she doesn’t have to be an attorney because in her words judges or magistrate judges were originally selected which she apparently believes means necessarily appointed.”
“I think a fair and accurate reading of the various statutes is that selection doesn’t mean necessarily appointed or elected, it means just the manner of being selected whatever that manner is,” Camp said.
Matthews allowed a break so that both sides could agree on evidence that should be included in the official record. He then adjourned the hearing, saying he didn’t have a secretary or clerk but would make a decision as quickly as possible.
Once Matthews rules, the losing side can appeal to the Supreme Court of Georgia.
If Baker is ultimately disqualified, the Democratic Party can appoint a replacement for her on the ballot.
Advance voting for the May 24 primary begins May 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.