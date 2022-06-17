With Juneteenth being recognized as a national holiday, Douglasville City Councilman Sam Davis said it’s really a celebration now.
“Let the celebration begin,” Davis said.
Over the next two days, the Black Education History Exhibit will help put on the 14th annual Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth—”America’s other Independence Day”—marks the day in 1865 when enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas, learned that the Civil War had ended and they were officially free.
“We hope people pay attention and see what it stands for and respect it,” Davis said.
The annual celebration will take place at O’Neal Plaza in downtown with jazz and R&B bands performing on Saturday. Sunday will be reserved for gospel groups with radio disc jockey Coco Brother serving as host.
The concerts will run from noon to 6 p.m. each day.
BEHE is a community organization dedicated to the preservation of African-American education in Douglas County particularly focused on experiences here before desegregation.
There will be several vendors on hand selling products.
The weather should cooperate with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s for the next two days.
The previous festivals in Douglasville have been very successful, according to Davis.
The official day, June 19, falls on a Sunday, but will be observed as a federal holiday on Monday. The courthouse and county government offices will be closed except for sheriff and Fire & EMS emergency services.
Juneteenth is the 12th federal legal holiday. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution on June 15, 2021, to give Juneteenth the legal holiday status. Federal offices, as well as banks and other businesses will be closed, and mail will not run-on June 20.
