Today’s Juneteenth Festival in downtown Douglasville will be the first as an official federal holiday.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill establishing Juneteenth, the date commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, as a federal holiday.
It is now the 12th national holiday observed in the United States.
Because of the short turnaround of the signing of the bill, many federal and government offices did not close on Friday.
This year, June 19 falls on Saturday.
Juneteenth National Independence Day is the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983 by then-President Ronald Reagan.
Douglas County government offices didn’t close on Friday, according to county spokesman Rick Martin.
“We are participating and recognizing it through our participation in the city’s Juneteenth Festival,” Martin said. “It is an important date. Our county administrator has advised everyone to take time and reflect on what Juneteenth means.”
Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans. On that day in 1865, Union soldiers led by Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in the coastal city of Galveston, Texas, officially ending slavery in the state.
Beginning at 11 a.m. on O’Neal Plaza in downtown Douglasville, there will be a Juneteenth Festival with concerts and street vendors.
Douglasville City Councilman Sam Davis said it will be a “big celebration” for the citizens and visitors to the city.
“This is very deep,” Davis said. “It is a special weekend because it is also Father’s Day weekend. We are going to salute all the fathers.”
The city will close off Church St. between Bowden and Spring streets for the event.
Davis said that Walgreen’s will be at the event giving COVID-19 vaccine shots.
The New York Stock Exchange did not close on Friday, but indicated it would evaluate closing markets for the holiday next year.
However, The Securities Exchange Commission closed Friday, according to published reports.
The holiday legislation passed this week with overwhelming support in both chambers of Congress. The Senate approved the bill unanimously Tuesday night, and the House passed it in a 415-14 vote.
The only votes against the bill came from Republicans, including Georgia’s Rep. Andrew Clyde.
Congressman David Scott, who represents Douglas County, spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives prior to the passing of the bill.
“Two-hundred years in the deep slavery south, but God put hope in our hearts and a song in our mouth,” Scott said in his remarks. “All we’re asking is for you to express the feeling and the depth of the African American people today, who need you, all of us, white and Black members of Congress, to stand together and vote yes.”
Following the signing of the bill, Biden called it “one of the greatest honors” of his presidency to sign the bill two days prior to Juneteenth.
“Great nations don’t ignore their most painful moments,” Biden said. “They embrace them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.