Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the new murder trial for an Alabama man accused of running over and killing a woman with his truck on Highway 5 in Douglasville in 2014.

Dewey Calhoun Green of Birmingham was convicted in 2015 of malice murder and felony murder in the death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts of Douglasville and three counts of aggravated assault against Pitts, her daughter Iesha Davis and 4-year-old grandson Kemani Price.

