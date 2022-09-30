Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the new murder trial for an Alabama man accused of running over and killing a woman with his truck on Highway 5 in Douglasville in 2014.
Dewey Calhoun Green of Birmingham was convicted in 2015 of malice murder and felony murder in the death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts of Douglasville and three counts of aggravated assault against Pitts, her daughter Iesha Davis and 4-year-old grandson Kemani Price.
Green is accused of rear-ending Pitt’s vehicle and then crushing her with his truck in front of several witnesses including her daughter and grandson after she got out to check the damage on June 25, 2014.
He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after the August 2015 trial.
The Supreme Court of Georgia overturned the conviction in 2019, ruling that the trial court erred in excluding a key witness whose testimony may have affected the jury’s guilty verdict against Green.
The high court’s ruling in overturning the conviction centered around Sean Alexander, a noted expert accident reconstructionist, who was not allowed to testify at Green’s trial because the defense did not submit written reports detailing his opinions before a deadline.
The new trial will take place before Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.