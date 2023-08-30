Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks makes sure each officer in his department takes accountability for their actions and understands the importance of being just and implementing justice. It’s no small wonder that he continues to hold a rally each year promoting the principles of peace, justice, accountability, and unity. He says it is a commitment to the community, whose citizens deserve to know that the department can be trusted to do the right thing.
The 4th Annual Peace Officers for Justice and Accountability Rally is set for Saturday, September 2nd , from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on the steps of the Douglasville Police Department building, located at 2083 Fairburn Road. In case of rain, the rally will be moved indoors.
The event is free, and everyone is invited to attend.
Educating the community on departmental procedures and policies concerning justice is the purpose of the rally, according to Sparks.
“We will be talking about how we and other law enforcement agencies hold ourselves accountable for our actions and inactions,” he said. “We believe in procedural justice and will not condone any improper, unethical, illegal activities and incidents committed by our officers.”
Sparks said he hopes to ensure the community that due process is commonplace within the department and that the principles of fairness and transparency are at the forefront of the agency.
DPD debuted this rally in September 2020, six months after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the urgency and need for such an event. It was also in the aftermath of several high-profile incidents involving police that cast the entire profession in a negative light. While some may still be suspicious of police and how they operate, this is an opportunity for the public to become better familiar with law enforcement policies and procedures.
Sparks will be joined by other community leaders and invites members of the community to come out participate.
“This is an opportunity to bring us all together and to let your voices be heard,” he said.
The department will also have a recruiter onsite from DPD for anyone interested in a career in law enforcement. Staffing in law enforcement, like many careers, has suffered since the onset of the pandemic but is slowly making a comeback.
“We are reaching out to people who want to make a change and want to be a part of change,” Sparks said. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.
