Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks makes sure each officer in his department takes accountability for their actions and understands the importance of being just and implementing justice. It’s no small wonder that he continues to hold a rally each year promoting the principles of peace, justice, accountability, and unity. He says it is a commitment to the community, whose citizens deserve to know that the department can be trusted to do the right thing.

The 4th Annual Peace Officers for Justice and Accountability Rally is set for Saturday, September 2nd , from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on the steps of the Douglasville Police Department building, located at 2083 Fairburn Road. In case of rain, the rally will be moved indoors.