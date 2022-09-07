Three years ago, public distrust of law enforcement, fueled by televised incidents of police misdeeds, prompted Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks to hold a rally promoting the principles of peace, justice, accountability, and unity.
The 3rd Annual Peace Officers for Justice and Accountability Rally is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on the steps of the Douglasville Police Department building, located at 2083 Fairburn Road. In case of rain, the rally will be moved indoors.
The purpose of the rally is to educate the community on the department’s procedural policies concerning justice and how the department holds its officers accountable for their actions., according to Sparks.
“We will be talking about how we and other law enforcement agencies hold ourselves accountable for our actions and inactions,” Sparks said. “We believe in procedural justice and will not condone improper, unethical, illegal activities and incidents committed by our officers.”
Sparks said he hopes to ensure the community that due process is commonplace within the department and that the principles of fairness and transparency are at the forefront of the agency.
DPD debuted the rally in September 2020, six months after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the urgency and need for such an event. While some may still be suspicious of police and how they operate, this is an opportunity for the public to become better familiar with law enforcement policies and procedures.
Sparks will be joined by other community leaders and invites members of the community to come out participate.
“This is an opportunity to bring us all together and to let your voices be heard,” he said.
The department will also have a recruiter onsite from DPD for anyone interested in a career in law enforcement. Staffing in law enforcement, like many careers, has suffered since the onset of the pandemic.
“We are reaching out to people who want to make a change and want to be a part of change,” Sparks said. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older.
The event is free and open to the public.
