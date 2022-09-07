Three years ago, public distrust of law enforcement, fueled by televised incidents of police misdeeds, prompted Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks to hold a rally promoting the principles of peace, justice, accountability, and unity.

The 3rd Annual Peace Officers for Justice and Accountability Rally is set for Saturday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on the steps of the Douglasville Police Department building, located at 2083 Fairburn Road. In case of rain, the rally will be moved indoors.

