Justin Hall signs undrafted free agent deal with Raiders

Calling it a ‘good opportunity,’ former Alexander High standout Justin Hall will get a shot at making an NFL team.
Hours after not getting picked in the seven-round, three-day NFL draft, Hall signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Following a standout career at Alexander, Hall became a record-setting wide receiver at Ball State University in Indiana.
Now, he will get an opportunity to pursue his dream of playing professional football.
“It is a blessing with a great opportunity,” Hall said Sunday evening. “I’m thankful that the Raiders have given me this opportunity, and I plan on taking full advantage of it.”
Hall graduated from Ball State as the program’s leader in receptions (318), receiving yards (3,385) and all-purpose yards (5,359). He recorded 29 touchdowns — 18 receiving, 10 rushing and one returning during his five seasons in Muncie.
He was a five-time All-Mid-American Conference selection and was a freshman All-American.
To make an NFL roster, will have to beat some odds.
Hall was listed on Ball State’s roster at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds.
He is smaller than a typical NFL receiver, but there have always been other undersized receivers in the league.
Hall could add value as a return specialist on the next level.
“I was in contact with a few teams, but I feel this was the best opportunity,” Hall said. “I felt like they believe in me.”
During his career, Hall missed some games due to injuries. He didn’t play the last six games of the 2021 season, but seems to have fully recovered.
He didn’t receive any collegiate bowl invites during the offseason.
He had some good numbers at Ball State’s Pro Day, which included recording a sub 4.5-second 40-yard dash, the fastest of the 12 former Cardinals players who participated in various tests.
“I’m excited, and I’m ready to get started,” Hall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.