Kaelyn Maddox had several colleges offering full scholarships.
The recent Douglas County High graduate settled on the University of Notre Dame.
A participant in the school’s International Baccalaureate program, Maddox graduated with a 4.0 grade-point average, and says she is looking forward to studying at the prestigious Indiana school.
“I believe the campus fosters a community that values the students’ views and ideas,” Maddox said. “This is tremendously important to me as a learner who focuses on promoting an environment that encourages innovation.”
Maddox will attend the university on a full ride, but recently received some extra funds.
She is the recipient of the second annual Annetta Danley Stembridge Scholarship. The $500 award from Stembridge is in addition to a $50 award from the Mary Fleming Scholarship.
Stembridge is the county’s Clerk of Courts and used personal money to fund the scholarships the last two years for Douglas County School System seniors.
“I remember her as a little girl in our church,” Stembridge said. “I’m so proud of her. She is a tough young lady.”
Maddox grew up as a only child in a single parent home after the death of her father when she was three.
She credits her mother, Kay Maddox, and grandmother, Millicent Cogle, for strongly pushing education.
Her mother and grandmother are from Jamaica and moved to New York before settling in Douglas County in 2001.
“I’m Douglas County born,” Maddox said. “Both my mother and grandmother are strong Caribbean women. They helped me become resilient and independent. I really admire them.”
Kay Maddox creates the ‘village’ for helping raise Kaelyn after her father’s death.
“She worked hard, and she was diligent in her studies,” the mother said. “She had a goal in mind, and she worked for it.”
Kaelyn was accepted at 12 colleges with 10 offering full scholarships.
Her academic accomplishments include being a semifinalist for the Governor’s Honors Program, and winning the President’s Award for Educational Excellence and the Superintendent’s Scholar Award.
In her spare time, Maddox tutored elementary school students every two weeks for three honors.
She was an ambassador for Douglas County Youth Commission, was inducted into the National Honor Society and volunteered with Keep Douglasville Beautiful.
“I think the IB program has made me well-rounded,” Maddox said. “It has helped prepare me for what’s next in my academic life. I feel Notre Dame will give me the support that I need.”
