ATLANTA — The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Congress passed last year includes nearly $370 billion to address climate change, enough to launch a “whole new industry,” Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday on the campus of Georgia Tech.

“There are going to be a lot of new jobs, a lot of new work,” Harris said during an appearance promoting the State of the Union message President Joe Biden delivered Tuesday night. Biden was promoting his speech to the nation almost simultaneously with Harris during a presidential visit Wednesday to Wisconsin.

