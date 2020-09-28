Keep Douglasville Beautiful, the city’s Keep America Beautiful affiliate, is hosting its annual fall recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. This year, the fall recycling event will be a drive-through and drop off event only. The use of masks, limiting shared touched surfaces, and maintaining social distance will be strictly adhered to.
“This event allows residents to recycle items not accepted in curbside recycling. Volunteers will be on hand to unload vehicles as they drive through the overflow parking lot of the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville located at 9190 Campbellton Street,” Keep Douglasville Beautiful Executive Director Chan Weeks said. “By keeping these items out of the landfill, we are not only protecting our environment, but we are also being good stewards with our non-renewable resources."
Examples of the items that will be accepted include electronics, scrap metal, appliances, televisions, computer monitors, and more. Most items are free to recycle, however, there will be a $5 fee for each television or monitor that is dropped off.
In addition to those larger recycling items, the Douglas County Lions Club will also be on hand accepting eyeglasses and hearing aids for their Lighthouse Foundation.
Participants will also be able to support the Lions Club in their efforts to raise funds to continue to serve the Douglas County Community in fighting blindness, caring for the environment, feeding the hungry, as well as aiding the seniors and the disabled by purchasing BBQ plates for $5 and whole Boston Butts for $30 at the event. The BBQ plates include a sandwich, chips and a drink.
For more information about this and future recycling events, contact Keep Douglasville Beautiful at 770-920-3005 or email info@KeepDouglasvilleBeautiful.org.
