Keeping students, teachers safe was top priority

There were some sleepless nights for Trent North as he was making a decision that affected the lives of teachers, students and parents during the coronavirus pandemic.
North, the superintendent of the Douglas County School System, knew his decision would be met with opposition no matter what choice he made on the system’s learning mode for the current school year.
While many students and parents wanted total in-person learning, there were some that preferred digital learning.
There was also the decision on when would school open for the new school year during the height of the pandemic.
“Each night I kneeled down and prayed for guidance,” North said. “I wanted that guidance that put me at peace to make a decision.”
Like many other school districts, Douglas County delayed the start of the 2020-21 school year and went digital in the beginning. North decided to phase in in-person learning in September for those who wanted to return to the school building.
“It was a very stressful time because I knew 77% of our teachers wanted school open,” North said. “There was some afraid because of COVID-19.”
The end of the 2019-2020 school year was a challenge as the pandemic hit a couple months before school was scheduled to end.
Gov. Brian Kemp ordered all schools to revert to digital learning starting March 16 with an executive order.
It was something that many school systems were not ready to fully implement.
The pandemic and the halt to in-person learning was particularly hard on the senior class.
Many of the long-standing senior rituals were stopped, including prom.
North did deliver on his promise to have an in-person graduation. In July, on a limited basis, schools held graduation with only two invited guess.
The ultimate goal coming into the new school year was safety.
“When you compare us to many districts across the state, I think we have done a very good job of working to keep our teachers and students safe,” North said. “I think we have done a good job in giving parents a choice. We tried hard to met their demands.”
The school district has received high marks from Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark.
“They got their masks and he has really done a lot to keep people as distanced as he can,” Memark said. “It’s not the easiest thing. And he’s also very proactive — he really keeps track of the numbers and if there’s ever a problem, we call him and he’s all over it.”
Staying flexible has been the key, North said.
“This has been a year of flexibility for our students, teachers and parents,” North said.
While there have been challenges, North said the pandemic has allowed the school system to make strides in other areas that will be implemented post-pandemic.
Because digital learning has been used so much, North said students would not have to miss school days in the event of inclement weather.
He said teachers have become more efficient and comfortable with technology.
Staff meetings can also be done by Zoom now instead of strictly in-person like in the past before the pandemic.
“We can now use more technology to enhance classroom instruction,” North said. “Every teacher has made tremendous strides in the use of technology.”
