Dr. Sean Kelly, a 27-year veteran of the Douglas County School System (DCSS), has been appointed superintendent of the Wayne County School System, effective March 1.
“The outgoing superintendent in Wayne County has done an excellent job. I have worked with him on several committees,” said Douglas County Superintendent Trent North. “The Wayne County Board of Education could not have chosen a better person to serve as their new superintendent. Dr. Kelly is an outstanding leader, and he will continue the excellent work in his new position.”
Dr. Kelly has served DCSS the past two years as executive director of maintenance and operations, where he supervised athletics, student support and district safety, in addition to maintenance and transportation. He helped oversee a multi-million dollar operations and capital outlay budget.
Prior district level experience includes serving as executive director of curriculum and instruction, where he supervised implementation and improvement of all teaching and learning initiatives for grades 6-12.
School level administrative experience includes serving as principal at Chapel Hill High School for 10 years and assistant principal at Douglas County High School for three years. He began his teaching career at Turner Middle School and then taught at Lithia Springs High School.
“I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences I’ve had in Douglas County,” said Dr. Kelly. “I will always value the relationships I’ve built with the outstanding people in the school system. They have made me better and prepared me for this next step in my career. I’m very excited to put into practice all that I have learned in Douglas County.”
Wayne County is located in southeast Georgia. The county seat is Jesup. The Wayne County School System serves over 5,000 students in eight schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.