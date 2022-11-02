ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have shattered the previous record for gubernatorial campaign fundraising in Georgia heading into Election Day next week.

The Kemp campaign and Georgians First, the governor’s leadership committee, had combined to raise $81.5 million through Oct. 25, according to the final campaign finance reports they will file with the state ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

