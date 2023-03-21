Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday appointed two review commissions to determine whether three elected officials in Douglas County who were indicted last month for bid-rigging should be suspended from office.
Leah Ward Sears, retired chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, will serve on both commissions in place of the state Attorney General Chris Carr, who cannot serve by law since he brought the charges.
Also serving on the combined commission for Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, who was indicted for bid-rigging and lying to the GBI, and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell, who was indicted only for bid-rigging, are Jefferson County Commissioner Johnny Davis and Quitman County Commissioner Carvel Lewis.
Also serving on the commission for Douglas County Tax Commissioner Greg Baker are Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne and Thomas County Tax Commissioner Alicia Hester.
The two commissions appointed by Kemp on Tuesday have 30 days to recommend to the governor in writing whether the officials should be suspended from office.
All three Douglas County officials were formally charged Feb. 24 for their roles in a bid-rigging scheme involving a janitorial company, S&A Express, for a cleaning contract for the county annex on Fairburn Road in 2018. S&A Express owner Anthony Knight and former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock were also indicted.
