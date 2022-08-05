Gov. Brian Kemp has named former state Sen. Bill Hamrick to serve as Georgia’s sole Statewide Business Court judge.

Hamrick, a Republican from Carrollton, was elected to the state Senate in 2000 and served until 2012, when then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the Superior Court bench in the Coweta Circuit.

A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.

