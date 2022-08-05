Gov. Brian Kemp has named former state Sen. Bill Hamrick to serve as Georgia’s sole Statewide Business Court judge.
Hamrick, a Republican from Carrollton, was elected to the state Senate in 2000 and served until 2012, when then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the Superior Court bench in the Coweta Circuit.
“Having served with Judge Hamrick in the state Senate when I first entered public life, I witnessed firsthand his dedication to the law, to its fair application, and to our state,” Kemp said Wednesday. “I know he will be a capable and thoughtful presence to oversee the Statewide Business Court, and I am proud to appoint him as only the second judge in state history to hold this position.”
Georgia voters approved creation of the business court in 2018, and it was codified it into state law during the 2019 legislative session. The court provides specialized expertise in the adjudication of complex commercial cases with an eye toward efficiency and responsiveness.
Hamrick succeeds Walter Davis, appointed by Kemp in 2019 as the state’s first business court judge.
Prior to becoming a judge, Hamrick was an attorney for Ra-Lin & Associates in Carrollton. In the Georgia Senate, he represented the 30th District, which encompassed parts of Carroll, Douglas and Paulding counties.
Current Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan of Carrollton replaced Hamrick in the Senate.
Hamrick earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Auburn University where he served as President of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He earned his juris doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law and holds a masters in Judicial Studies from the University of Nevada.
Hamrick resides in Carrollton with his wife, Susan.
A report from Capitol Beat News Service was used in this article.
