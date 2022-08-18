ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to quash a subpoena to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

A motion state Attorney General Chris Carr filed Wednesday on Kemp’s behalf questioned the timing of the subpoena – in the midst of the governor’s reelection campaign – and maintained Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis has no legal right to force Kemp to testify.

