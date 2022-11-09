ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term in office in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff with Republican Herschel Walker after neither candidate got 50% of the vote Tuesday.
With 100% of the vote counted just before noon Wednesday, Kemp defeated Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, 53.4% to 45.9%, according to unofficial results. Libertarian Shane Hazel finished a distant third with just 0.7% of the vote.
“I appreciate the strong grassroots supporters we have had, literally from Claxton to Calhoun,” Kemp told a cheering crowd at the Coca-Cola Roxy across from Truist Park. “We would not be here without you. Thank you so much.”
Warnock, meanwhile, led Walker 49.4% to 48.5% on Wednesday morning, with Libertarian Chase Oliver garnering 2.1%. Since none of the candidates got above the 50% threshold required by state law, Walker and Warnock as the top two vote-getters will face off in a two-man race next month.
"We always knew this race would be close," Warnock told supporters gathered at a downtown Atlanta hotel late Tuesday night. "Y'all just hang in there."
"I don't come to lose," Walker told his supporters, who had gathered near Truist Park in Cobb County. "He's going to be tough to beat ... just hang in there a little bit longer."
Republicans swept the races for Georgia’s constitutional offices Tuesday, winning all seven down-ballot contests from lieutenant governor down to insurance and labor commissioner.
State Sen. Burt Jones, R-Jackson, defeated Democrat Charlie Bailey in the contest for lieutenant governor, 51.4 % to 46.4%, according to unofficial results. Libertarian Ryan Graham picked up 2.2% of the vote.
Jones was the only Republican on the statewide ticket who took part in former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He served on an alternate slate of electors that was poised to hand the state’s 16 electoral votes to Trump if any of the lawsuits filed on behalf of Trump after Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia had moved forward.
Bailey ran unsuccessfully for attorney general four years ago and was planning to again this year before he changed his mind and decided to become a candidate for lieutenant governor.
Republican Attorney General Chris Carr won a second full term as Georgia’s top lawyer. Carr defeated Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, 51.9% to 46.6%. Libertarian Martin Cowen was third at 1.5%.
Then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Carr attorney general in 2016. He was elected to a full four-year term two years later.
GOP Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defeated Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, 53.3% to 44%. Libertarian Ted Metz trailed at 2.8%.
Raffensperger burnished his image as a political straight shooter when he refused to intervene in the 2020 presidential election after Trump called him in early January of last year and urged him to “find” the 11,780 votes the then-president needed to carry Georgia.
In the race for state School Superintendent, Republican Richard Woods defeated Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy 54.2% to 45.8%. Woods was first elected superintendent in 2014.
Incumbent state Insurance Commissioner John King won a first full term in that office, leading Democratic challenger Janice Laws Robinson 54.2% to 45.8%. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed then-Doraville Police Chief King to the post in 2019 after then-Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was indicted for fraud and money laundering.
State Sen. Tyler Harper, R-Ocilla, was elected agriculture commissioner, 53% to 44.8%, over Democrat Nakita Hemingway. Libertarian David Raudabaugh was third at 2.2%.
Current Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black opted not to seek reelection this year and instead launched an unsuccessful bid for the U.S. Senate.
State Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White, was elected labor commissioner over Democratic state Rep. William Boddie of East Point. Thompson had 52.1% of the vote compared to 45.3% for Boddie. Libertarian Emily Anderson was third with 2.6% of the vote.
The seat is being vacated by Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, who decided not to run for a fourth term.
No Democrat has won a statewide constitutional office in Georgia since 2006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.