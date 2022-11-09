ATLANTA — Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term in office in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race, while Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is headed to a Dec. 6 runoff with Republican Herschel Walker after neither candidate got 50% of the vote Tuesday.

With 100% of the vote counted just before noon Wednesday, Kemp defeated Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, 53.4% to 45.9%, according to unofficial results. Libertarian Shane Hazel finished a distant third with just 0.7% of the vote.

