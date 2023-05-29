Recent legislation will enable localities to enforce bans on homeless people camping in public and prohibit governments and hospitals from dropping off homeless people in other counties without permission.
Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed SB62 into law, which would prohibit encampments of homeless citizens on public property and also seeks to prevent governments from moving homeless citizens by dropping them off to another county.
In the bill’s summary, SB62 is intended “...to prohibit hospitals, local governments, and local authorities from dropping off homeless individuals in counties other than such person’s county of residency or the area of operation or jurisdiction of the hospital, local government, or local authority; [and] to provide for exceptions; to provide for liability; to prohibit certain local ordinances or policies relating to public camping or sleeping; to provide for enforcement; to provide for a performance audit by the state auditor on public spending on homeless programs and services....”
Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, a member of the Douglas County legislative delegation, was among sponsors of the bill, but attempts to contact him for comment were unsuccessful.
Senate Bill 62 would enable cities and/or counties to pass local ordinances for law enforcement to then act on.
Col. Chad Hunton, chief deputy in the neighboring Paulding County’s Sheriff’s Office was contacted by phone for comment on the bill.
Hunton said he gets the part of the law that seeks to stem the tide of drop-offs.
“This happens more often than you would think...I think they’re talking about the transients and it happens that one jurisdiction will take someone and drop them off in another,” Hunton said.
But Hunton said enforcing an ordinance may prove problematic because those claims would have to be proven and how to go about that is less clear under the law, though the process for doing that is outlined in Sections Two and Three of the bill.
And additionally there are some exceptions outlined in the bill under which transport would be permissible.
According to the bill exceptions are when,
“...such drop-off location is in the county where such homeless individual was a resident prior to coming under the custody, control, or care of or receiving treatment from such local government or local authority; or such a drop off is at a facility or with a person, business, or organization that has agreed to accept such homeless individual.”
In California and some other states encampments of homeless people have been turning up on city sidewalks.
“I think they’re putting something in place for municipalities and counties so that you can put a stop to it before it even starts,” Hunton said.
SB 62 also provides for some review of homeless spending throughout the state. According to Section Four of the bill,
“The state auditor shall conduct a performance audit of spending on homeless programs and services in this state.... The audit shall examine the awarding of contracts and grants relating to homeless services and supports, the metrics used to determine success of the expenditures, whether the metrics are met by the contractors and grantees, and the efficacy of the use of the Georgia Homeless Management Information System (HMIS) in relation to such programs. The audit shall be provided to the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House of Representatives no later than December 31, 2023.”
