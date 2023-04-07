Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A few showers early becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.