Douglas County’s top elections official said he has had no issue in processing absentee ballots from residents who have requested them for the Nov. 3 election.
As of Thursday, the elections office had sent out 19,704 absentee ballots, including 19,549 paper ballots and 155 electronic ballots for those living overseas or serving in the military, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.
The office had received 874 completed ballots as of Thursday, the website said.
Douglas County has more than 100,000 registered voters.
Milton Kidd, elections supervisor for Douglas County, said he has not had issues with backlogs of ballot applications, unlike elections officials in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties this month. Kidd’s office began sending ballots to those who had requested them on Sept. 15.
In those counties, elections officials were dealing with a combined 5,440 ballot applications submitted through the state’s website that had yet to be processed on Monday, according to the secretary of state’s website.
State law requires elections officials in all 159 counties to begin sending out ballots no later than 49 days before an election. Residents can request ballots up to 180 days before Election Day.
More than 1.1 million absentee ballots were cast by voters across the state during the June primary, according to the Georgia Public Broadcasting website. Even more people are likely to vote absentee on Nov. 3, when more than 5 million Georgians are expected to participate either by mail or in-person. All registered voters are eligible to request an absentee ballot online at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov, or by returning a paper application form available from the secretary of state’s website.
Once voters receive their absentee ballots, they can return them through the mail, at any of the Douglas County drop boxes, or directly to staff at the elections office.
Drop boxes have been set up by the dozens for voters who prefer not to show up in-person at a polling place to deposit absentee ballots ahead of the November election. They are anchored to the ground, monitored by surveillance video and can only be opened by poll workers.
These boxes have been installed in roughly 75% of Georgia’s 159 counties, including Douglas and Carroll counties. They are located on government properties such as county elections offices, courthouses, city halls and local commissions, according to the Capitol Beat website.
Early voting will begin on Oct. 12-30 at the Douglas County Courthouse, 8700 Hospital Drive, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. From Oct. 19-30, residents can cast their ballots at the Boundary Water Aquatic Center (5000 Highway 92), the Dog River Library (6100 Highway 5), Deer Lick Park (2105 Mack Rd.), and Old Courthouse (6754 Church St.) from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
On Oct. 30, residents can also cast advanced ballots at the Church at Chapel Hill, 5337 Chapel Hill Rd., and at the Atlanta West Pentecostal Church, 2960 Skyview Dr., in Lithia Springs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
