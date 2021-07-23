The Douglas County School System closed out its four-day Kinder Camp this week.
The camp gave incoming kindergarteners an opportunity to experience what a type school day will be like for the upcoming school year.
All 20 of the county’s elementary schools participated in the camp, which was optional for incoming kindergarten students.
The camp ran from Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
“It was a huge success,” said Kathleen French, director of K-8 curriculum and instruction for the school system.
French said that there was an average of 450 students per day that participated.
“It gives the students an opportunity to get adjusted to a new school building,” Chapel Hill Elementary Principal K’Asha Davis said. “They learn to get into the routine of what school will be like. It is a structured event that helps ease the anxiety that some may have about entering a big building and starting something new.”
Davis, who is in her first year at Chapel Hill, said she met with the parents during the week.
“It is an exciting time for both the parents and students,” Davis said.
She said that the Chapel Hill averaged about 33 students a day.
“We had so many people take advantage of the opportunity,” she said.
In addition to instruction, which included writing their names and story time, the students were served breakfast and lunch.
“They did really well for the week,” said Angela Croft, the kindergarten team lead teacher at Chapel Hill. “We did arts and crafts and had story time in addition to playing games. We love it.”
On Thursday, the DCSS Transportation Department had a school bus at each of the schools. Students learned the bus rules and were given a tour and ride.
“I think the students were super excited about that experience,” French said.
Davis said it was refreshing to hear students in the building as the first day of school approaches. Students report to school on Aug. 4 for the new school year.
“I visited them several times and you can hear their excitement,” Davis said. “They are so animated at this age. They have a lot of spirit. It is a joy to see the kids back.”
