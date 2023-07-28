A four-day camp gave rising kindergarten students an opportunity to get a sneak peek into the upcoming school year.
Kindercamp, hosted by the Douglas County School System, was created to give students and parents insight into the adventures of kindergarten. Additionally, teachers were able to meet and greet some of their newest young scholars, who will arrive for their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 2.
“The teachers and staff did a phenomenal job jumpstarting the pathways to academic, social, and personal success with four engaging days of fun and learning preparing for kindergarten,” said Chelsie Goodman, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.
The future students kicked off their first day with a nutritious breakfast followed by a grand tour of the building.
Students then engaged in literacy activities and learning games all while practicing classroom rules and procedures.
“Kindercamp is a place where the exciting world of school begins,” expressed Kerri Rucker, assistant principal at New Manchester Elementary School. Rucker mentioned on the first day of camp, administrators were also able to host a parent meeting to discuss kindergarten learning expectations and NMES procedures.
The half-day camp is free for students registered in Douglas County.
According to Tosha Wright, principal of Factory Shoals Elementary School, one of the greatest benefits of the camp is “getting students acclimated and understanding these are the expectations and values reducing first day jitters for both parents and students.”
Both administrators explained that students who participate appear to experience less nerves and tears due to their familiarity with the school.
Thanks to this wonderful opportunity, students are more than excited to assist with leading their peers who were unable to attend the camp, according to the school system.
